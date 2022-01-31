Five champs end tournament season for CHS

Columbus High wrestling earned five titles, had six finalists and had one major contributor return to the lineup on Saturday in Norfolk.

Five gold medalists ties the season-high that was set at Bellevue West. But in that one, the second tournament of the season on Dec. 10, the Discoverers raised a tournament trophy. Five golds and a silver were only good enough for third, this time around.

Columbus' fab five -- Brenyn Delano, Blake Cerny, Caydn Kucera, Rylee Iburg and Liam Blaser -- continued strong seasons with championships while Adrian Bice, who could have made it a super six, settled for silver in his first title match loss of the season.

Senior Levi Bloomquist, who's battled a shoulder injury since the start of the season, was back in action after more than a month away. He last stepped on the mat the first night of action at the Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 17.

Three others - Levi Cerny at 113 pounds (fourth), Kaden Brownlow at 138 (fourth) and Carter Braun at 152 (third) - also collected medals.

"Overall it was a pretty good performance. A lot of things could have been a little bit better, but as the season is winding down we're trying to get everyone as healthy as we can," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "Right now there's a lot of third and fourth-time matches. We're trying to strategize and get them to do what they do well and stop the other guy."

Delano earned his fourth gold medal of the season and extended his winning streak to 18 in a row on his way to the 106-pound title. He pinned in the first round late in the first period, needed just 27 seconds to win by fall again in the second round then finished off a round-robin by defeating Alex Gates of Grand Island 5-2.

Delano led 4-1 after the first in that one. Escapes were the only points the rest of the way. He's now 30-1 on the season, suffering his only loss to returning state champ Jesse Lewis of Norfolk at the Flatwater Fracas. The coaches association lists Delano at No. 1 at 106.

Blake Cerny (120) improved his season record in title matches to 3-1 when he scored 10-0 major decision over No. 6 Joshua Shaner of Lincoln Northeast. Cerny turned a 3-0 first-period lead into 8-0 after four minutes. He won by fall in 1 minute, 2 seconds and 1 minute, 33 seconds to make the final.

Cerny is 32-6 on the season and has won 18 of his last 20 matches.

Caydn Kucera bounced back from a 2-4 showing at the UNK Duals by winning three matches on his way to told at 132. He pinned his first foe, scored a 3-1 semifinal win thanks to a first-period takedown then won gold over Grand Island's Cristian Cortez 7-2 after allowing the first takedown but leaving the first period up 3-2.

A reversal and two nearfall points in the second were the difference. Kucera improved to 22-10 and won his third gold of the season.

Iburg (182) won in the quarterfinals on a pin with six seconds left in the first period and won by fall again in the semis with 21 seconds to go in the first. That advanced him to the title match where he faced off against Kayden Kettler of Norfolk for the fourth time this season.

Iburg won the first two but then was beaten 6-2 in the conference semifinals. He have Kettler some payback in a 6-3 decision thanks to two first-period takedowns. Kettler's only points in the match were on escapes. Iburg is 31-7 and earned his first gold medal this year.

Blaser (195) won by second-period pin then 9-8 in a thrilling finish over Fremont's Benny Alfaro. Alfaro denied Blaser HAC gold on a 3-2 win two weeks earlier and nearly made it two straight on a third-period comeback.

Blaser led 5-1 after the first and 5-2 at the start of the third. Ten total points were scored over the final two minutes, six by Alfaro on three takedowns. But Blaser escaped the first two and reversed the last in the final seconds for the win.

Bice (126) won in the quarters on a pin that took less than 30 seconds, 12-5 in the semis and was dominating the final over No. 5 Ein Obermiller until the Grand Island senior reversed Bice midway through the third and held on for an 8-7 lead. Bice had previously taken Obermiller down twice in the first period and was cut loose by Bice.

Braun (152) was 2-2 in round robin competition that included an 8-5 and 6-2 win before 8-2 and 5-3 losses to the No. 2 and No. 5 guys in his weight class.

Levi Cerny (113) went 1-3 and Brownlow was 2-2.

Bloomquist looked like his old self and pinned his first opponent in just 25 seconds for a quarterfinal victory. He lost 8-5 in the semifinals to 25-5 Hudson Waldow of Norfolk but had a 5-2 lead until a late reversal in the second. He gave up another reversal and 2 nearfall points in the third.

"We wanted to try and ease him into it. He had that Norfolk kid beat but he just gassed out; he got super tired in the third period," Keiswetter said. "We've just got to get him in shape and we've got a few weeks to do it. He understands what we're trying to do."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

