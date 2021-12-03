 Skip to main content
Five for Five: Five Lakeview champs give Vikes fifth straight home invite title - Scotus wins three medals

  • Updated
  • 0
Lakeview Wrestling

Lakeview wrestlers, team managers and coaches come together after Friday's home invite to show off their team trophies after winning the tournament for the fifth year in a row and the girls tournament for the first time in its history.

Lakeview wrestling continued a recent tradition of winning its home invite behind five champions and six in finals matches on Thursday night. Five titles made it five Lakeview Invite titles in a row with a team score of 209 - 42.5 points ahead of second place Raymond Central.

Sophomore Levi Lutjelusche (106 pounds), senior Andon Stenger (126), junior Owen Bargen (138), senior Hayden Johnston (145) and junior Landon Ternus (220) all brought home gold while senior Brock Mahoney (152) came up just short and accepted silver.

Other medalists included third for Landon Maschmeier (132), fourth for Eli Pilakowski (120), Erick Bello (195) and Lyle Kudron (285) and fifth for Pablo Tellez (120).

Scotus Central Catholic sent three to the medal stand including runner-up at 170 for Riley Eickmeier, third for Sencer Wittwer at 220 and fifth for David DeLeon at 285.

Check back later and in Tuesday's edition for more on this story.

