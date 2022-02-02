Five make finals for Lakeview girls at first Central Tournament

Libby Held has come a long ways since stepping onto the mat for the first time a few months back at the Lakeview Invite.

Admittedly, that day was somewhat of a whirlwind. Competing for the first time ever in the first-ever event in the history of the girls wrestling program included more than just a few butterflies.

Some of that first-time anxiety returned Saturday for the Central Conference Championship. Sure, she's had 23 matches since that day, but the opportunity to make history and do it at home can inspire more jitters.

"It was terrible," Held said about what it was like her first time on the mat alone. "It depends; today I was a little bit more (nervous) because it was my first time ever going to the finals. That was pretty nerve-wracking."

Whatever restlessness Held may feel internally doesn't reveal itself once the whistle sounds. She won the 126-pound weight class on Saturday with a trio of first-period pins. Her longest time on the mat was 1 minute, 6 seconds in the semifinals. The quarters and the gold-medal match were all finished in less than a minute.

But as she mentioned, it was her first true title match. At the Lakeview Invite she won gold but only had one other challenger at 126. The duo wrestled twice, and Held took both by pin.

At Crete she overcame a semifinal loss with two wins and bronze. She did the same at Fairbury but dropped the third-place match. At Schuyler she participated in a round-robin tournament that included a 3-1 record. The format was the same at Battle Creek and Neligh-Oakdale. Held was the runner-up at Schuyler and Neligh-Oakdale and the champ at Battle Creek.

Saturday was the first time since Fairbury she advanced on a bracket, and the first time she arrived at the final match.

"It means a lot. My coaches, I just show up to practice every day, and I think they've helped me prepare for this really well," Held said. "The hard work is starting to show."

Held is 12-2 in 2022 and has two winnings streaks of five matches in a row. Eighteen of her 20 wins have come by way of pinfall.

"I didn't expect to come in to wresting and be this good. It was kind of just a learning experience for me, and not just me but all the girls that are going out for wrestling right now," she said. "I think we're all doing a great job."

Held has six teammates, all of which collected a medal and four of whom were also in title matches.

Lacy Lemburg at 107, like Held, a student at Twin River, leads the group with a 20-2 record. She had a bye to the semis where she pinned Sinai Sanchez, of Schuyler, midway through the third period but suffered a minor injury. Lemburg gave up three nearfall points at the start of the second but escaped then scored a takedown from neutral 34 seconds into the third.

Since the girls district meets are this weekend, the coaching staff decided on a cautionary approach and had her sit out the final on a medical forfeit.

Morgan Finecy (132) also needed just one pin to reach the final where she was tied with Schuyler's Alekxa Olvera 4-4 after two periods before suffering a pin in the third.

Patricia Vivar (145) won by pin midway through the second in the semis then fell behind Grand Island Northwest's Miah Kenny 12-3 and was pinned in the second period.

Makiaya De La Cruz (165) picked up a one-minute fall in the semifinals then trailed Aurora's Tiffany Senff, listed at No. 4 by the NSWCA, 6-0 before a second-period pin.

Paola Vivar (138) split four matches and was fourth. Ayshia DeLancey lost her first two but won the fifth-place match by pin for the first head-to-head victory of her career. DeLancey joined the team after the first of the year and has steadily been learning and improving.

"These girls, they're my best friends. I don't know what I'd do without them; we have a strong bond," Held said. "Without wrestling I wouldn't be able to experience that. This is a different type of feeling than I get from other sports."

Lakeview was third in its first ever Central Championship but had the roster that maximized its abilities as good as any other team. Schuyler won with 190 points and a wrestler at all 12 weight classes. The Warriors had 12 medalists, six champs and seven in the finals.

Lexington was second on a team score of 136 points, had 13 in the tournament and won 13 medals. The Minutemaids were 1-2 in championship matches.

The Lady Vikes have won their home tournament, collected the championship trophy in Fairbury, raised another at Neligh-Oakdale, took runner-up at Schuyler, were third in Crete and seventh at Battle Creek.

They head to West Point-Beemer on Friday for their first district tournament. Twenty-four other teams will be in attendance. The top three earn a trip to state. The girls debut at state the Friday morning of the tournament.

"Libby looked just awesome, pinning her way through. We had a couple girls fall just short but having five finalists is pretty awesome," coach Jeff Bargen said. "... I was really excited for those girls. They're ready to go put it on the line at West Point and hopefully get top three. It's not an easy district, for sure, none of the girls districts are, but I love how hard they wrestle."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

