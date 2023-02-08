The Lakeview boys wrestling team had nine entrants in the Clarkson-Leigh Invite Friday with five Vikings taking gold.

As a team, Lakeview finished with seven medalists and first in team score with 139 points beating the other 13 schools that took part.

The five Vikings that claimed gold were Gerber Recinos, Miguel Cullum, Owen Bargen, Yordi Dominguez and Landon Ternus.

"We had a couple of guys come all the way from the three seed all the way to win in the finals. In first and second matches we were 5-0," Lakeview wrestling coach Jeff Bargen said. "We just had nine guys there and for them to bring home a team plaque with some good teams like Crofton and Neumann there it was a pretty good day for them."

Recinos (32-13) took gold in the 145-pound class earning a bye to start the day followed by a pinfall victory over Jaden Stoklasa of Clarkson-Leigh at 5:35 in the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Recinos beat Pender's Mitchell Kelly in an 8-1 decision. To claim gold he would win in a 3-1 decision over Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neuman.

Cullum (40-6) went 3-0 on the day with a win over East Butler's Michael Kunasek via pinfall at 3:10 in the quarterfinal. Cullum would then pick up a 9-3 semifinal win over Austin Hegemann of Howells-Dodge.

To win 152-pound gold, Cullum won in a narrow 6-5 decision against Adam Ohnoutka of Bishop Neuman.

Owen (41-2) won four matches with the first three victories coming via pin. In the opening round, Owen pinned Newman Grove's Kaison Voelker at 1:13. He would then pin Ben Lautenschlager of Bishop Neuman in 47 seconds in the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Owen pinned Lane Belina of Howells-Dodge followed by a 7-1 decision over Wyatt Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield in the 160-pound first-place match.

Dominguez (37-2) won three matches to claim gold in the 170-pound bracket. Dominguez won his first two matches with a pin in 55 seconds to start the day over Pender's John Vanderbrug.

In the semifinal, Dominguez pinned Jace Smith of Millard North at 1:12. Dominguez won in a 6-4 decision over Mullen's Chase Gracey to claim gold.

Ternus (37-0) stayed unbeaten with three pins to win 220-pound gold. In the quarterfinal, Ternus pinned Kip Leonard of North Central at 1:47.

In the semifinal, Ternus pinned Pender's Colton Sanderson at 1:31. Ternus' last win of the day came against Ty Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield in 26 seconds.

The two other medalists for the Vikings were Levi Lutjelusche and Sebastian De La Cruz each taking fourth.

Lutjelusche (30-16) finished 3-2 Friday with a 4-0 loss to Reece Kocian of East Butler in the 126-pound third-place match.

De La Cruz (16-23) went 2-2 losing his first match before winning the next two. He would then fall 7-3 in the 195-pound third-place match.

The Vikings' next time on the map is in the NSAA Class B District 4 meet at Prairie View School in Ogallala along with nine other schools.

"They seem to be chomping at the bits, it's going to be a long drive out there, we're going to have to plan accordingly for that," Jeff said. "This time of the year we work on our best stuff, getting our heart rate up, getting conditioning in. We don't practice nearly as long as we did at the beginning of the year. We got to get in there, get our work done and try to be as healthy as we can and make sure we're wrestling to the best of our ability here this week."