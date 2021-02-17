For Gaston and Loosvelt, it's their time to shine

Drew Loosvelt and Justin Gaston may have the ingredients for a Cinderella story. The Columbus High senior duo will make the trip to Omaha for their first state tournament starting Wednesday morning at the CHI Health Center.
Loosvelt goes in as a district runner-up, likely set to face the No. 2 rated guy in the second round if he can win in the first. Gaston was fourth at the district tournament and will meet a district champ right away.
It's a tough road to hoe for either on the way to the medal stand. That's the goal, but in a larger sense, the journey has been the reward.
Gaston and Loosvelt have been on the mat for more than a decade, and for most of that decade, they've waited behind others. In recent years, Columbus has had multi-year guys in its middle and heavier weights, several medal winners in that group and a state champion.
There was no guarantee Gaston or Loosvelt would ever get to this point. Regardless, they remained faithful to the Discoverers even when it seemed that faith may not ever be returned.
"I was definitely down on myself a lot of the times I wasn't varsity," Loosvelt said. "... It was hard. It was hard to know that I’m not going to be able to be varsity and watching those guys at state, watching them compete and wanting to be there."
Loosvelt waited behind Avery McMeekin as a freshman and sophomore - a state runner-up in 2019. A year ago, he was behind Blayze Standley, a fellow senior on this year's squad and himself a state silver medalist last February.
Gaston was always junior varsity behind Anthony Deanda and Kasten Grape - yet another runner-up and the last CHS state champ. Thus, for both, cracking the lineup was as difficult as they come.
Loosvelt wrestled eight matches as a junior and went 5-3. Gaston had 19 and was 9-5 in varsity. Loosvelt was 19-2 as a sophomore - all in JV competition. Gaston was 15-4 with two varsity appearances. The duo combined for 34 matches as freshmen, none of them in varsity events.
Loosvelt wasn't on the mat for the season-opening dual against Grand Island in December. He eventually made it there but again looked to be behind junior Levi Bloomquist, a two-time state qualifier.
Gaston has been one of the few Discoverers who stayed healthy from start to finish, but he has bounced back and forth between 195 pounds and 220 depending on the status of Liam Blaser and Rylee Iburg.
Even for two seniors who had waited their turn, not even that turn was guaranteed.
It takes a different kind of athlete to embrace that grind, but that grind is also part of life as a wrestler. Neither Gaston nor Loosvelt ever considered quitting, despite the uncertainty that was constantly part of their livelihood.
"I’ve never really thought I’m going to be done because I’m not going to be varsity," Gaston said. "I always thought, ‘Work harder, work for them, help them get better, get better myself and I’ll have my chance eventually.’"
Gaston saw training with Deanda, who ended his career as a two-time runner-up, and Grape, a state champ, as an opportunity more than a roadblock. Why? Because having been around wrestlers such as those two for as long as he had, he learned that they weren't always the best. What Gaston took from all his waiting was that being the best required a tremendous amount of work, not simply talent alone.
Getting beat on by those two and others every day at training was frustrating and a daily reality check, but also a measuring stick. If he was helping them improve, then likely he was improving as well. And there were a few brief moments of success.
"I would never say I won, but I will say I got a couple takedowns that Kasten still isn’t happy about to this day," Gaston said.
Where Gaston was the healthy one adjusting his spot in the lineup according to team needs, Loosvelt was more the representation of the 2021 team as a whole - beat up and injured.
He wrestled just twice before the calendar turned then took Bloomquist's spot in the lineup for his first match following a 19-day wait in a dual against Plattsmouth. Loosvelt was also the 160 representative at the Millard South Invite two days later.
He woke up the next morning unable to walk. An MRI confirmed a torn meniscus.
"I cried a little bit. It was, ‘Hey, my season is over; I’m never going to be able to wrestle again,'" Loosvelt recalled. "... When I heard it was torn, I was just devastated."
He was devastated to the point his diet went by the wayside. There wasn't much reason to stay on top of it anymore when he was sure it was over.
Then in a checkup just a few weeks ago following a knee scope, Loosvelt was told he'd be cleared for the district meet. He got his diet back on track and went to work with the CHS athletic training staff to get as much strength back in his leg as possible.
Saturday at home, he pinned his first opponent midway through the second period and won in the semis with another pin late in the first. Two wins in a row guaranteed him entry into state. He lost his next match to an unbeaten No. 1 wrestler, but that was a minor detail.
"I stood up and wanted to celebrate but I couldn’t really celebrate at all," Loosvelt said. "I went off the mat and hugged my parents and felt really good."
Gaston also started with a pinfall victory but was beaten in the semis and had his future put on the line. He responded with another pin in the heartbreak round, securing state, before a loss in the third place match.
"It was a lot of pressure knowing it could be the last time on the mat, the last time with these guys," he said. "But at the same time, it pushes you to want to have two more matches for sure at state."
Loosvelt and Gaston are two of the 11 Columbus puts on the mat Wednesday at 9 a.m. Finally earning a spot under the bright lights as a Discoverer senior is rare, but rarely undeserving.
The waiting over, the frustration aside, all the hours of training in the past, all that awaits now is to don a maroon robe.
"It feels really good to get a robe finally. I’ve seen my teammates wear them every year in which school and my teammates tell me, ‘You’ll get there. You’ll be able to wear a robe someday,'" Loosvelt said. "At practice all the time they were always telling me, ‘You’re good enough to wear a robe; you’ve just got to stick with it every day getting better and better.’ Wearing the robe is going to feel so good."
Gaston noted that he's probably wearing the same robe one of his coaches, assistant Jose Leon, wore when he won a state title in 2012. While the odds are stacked against Gaston joining Leon as a state champion, Loosvelt, Gaston and Leon will always be members of a fraternity that have put Columbus on their back for all to see on the biggest stage.
Arguably, no Discoverer career is complete without wearing a state robe. It's perhaps the most recognizable tradition at the state tournament. Win or lose, Loosvelt and Gaston are now members of that tradition.
"It’s amazing knowing all the people in the past that have worn them," Gaston said. "... It’s awesome to know the history behind it. It’s been something I’ve been looking forward to."
