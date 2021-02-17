For Gaston and Loosvelt, it's their time to shine

Drew Loosvelt and Justin Gaston may have the ingredients for a Cinderella story. The Columbus High senior duo will make the trip to Omaha for their first state tournament starting Wednesday morning at the CHI Health Center.

Loosvelt goes in as a district runner-up, likely set to face the No. 2 rated guy in the second round if he can win in the first. Gaston was fourth at the district tournament and will meet a district champ right away.

It's a tough road to hoe for either on the way to the medal stand. That's the goal, but in a larger sense, the journey has been the reward.

Gaston and Loosvelt have been on the mat for more than a decade, and for most of that decade, they've waited behind others. In recent years, Columbus has had multi-year guys in its middle and heavier weights, several medal winners in that group and a state champion.

There was no guarantee Gaston or Loosvelt would ever get to this point. Regardless, they remained faithful to the Discoverers even when it seemed that faith may not ever be returned.