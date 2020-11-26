For Titans, seeing was believing

Twin River wrestling had hopes of making an early-season statement a year ago in a road dual at Lakeview.

The Titans opened the season with a challenging tournament at traditional powerhouse Broken Bow and came away sixth out 13 teams with six medals. Sophomore Juan Davalos wrestled in a gold-medal match and four others fought through the consolation bracket to third place.

Five days later was the season-opening dual at Lakeview against a program that was coming off its most historic season. With designs on starting their own historic campaign, the Titans came to Columbus confident and hopeful.

Lakeview put those hopes on ice right away with wins in the first seven matches, six of which were by pin. Just as quickly as the Titans had announced itself as contender, Lakeview sent them home with their tails tucked between their legs.

But the story doesn't end there. While it was certainly a shot to the psyche, Twin River regrouped and, rather than continue hoping for hope's sake, began to make its own luck and prove its confidence was well-founded.