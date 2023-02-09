Four Boone Central girls wrestlers qualified for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the District 2 meet at Madison.

The Cardinals saw freshmen Mishayla Slaymaker, Leynn Luna, Cadence Wood and Madison Reilly punch their ticket to Omaha. The four helped Boone Central capture the district runner-up trophy with 115 points, 21 back of the champions Papillion-La Vista.

Luna (31-5) pinned her way to the district title at 110 pounds. The freshman secured a 45-second fall against North Bend's Natalee Mullally and a 23-second fall of Omaha North's Destiny Reyes.

In the semifinals, Luna defeated Bancroft-Rosalie's Kristi Raue by fall at 3 minutes, 23 seconds to clinch state qualification. She pinned Battle Creek's Ella Reeves at 3:31 to win gold.

Slaymaker (15-7) posted two falls to earn a trip to state. The freshman pinned Homer's Tyley Jump at 1:36 in the quarterfinals and Omaha North's Joshyonna Coopage-Dortch at 2:49 in the semifinals.

Slaymaker settled for silver after Nattlie Hull of Scribner-Snyder defeated her by fall at 5:09 in the 100 final.

Wood (24-8) pinned Homer's Alussa Petersen in the quarterfinals at 1:31. Emily Hull of Scribner-Snyder defeated Wood in the semifinals by fall, setting up a consolation semifinal versus Madison's Elizabeth Juan Lucas.

Wood pinned Lucas at 2:38 to solidify her spot in Omaha. She claimed bronze on a pin of Omaha North's Tyonna Brown at 2:10 in the 105 third-place match.

Reilly (25-11) battled back through the consolation bracket, winning four consecutive matches at 145 for bronze. Reilly opened the meet with a 58-second fall of Homer's Faith Slavin, but fell to Elkhorn Valley's Kennedy Penne in the quarterfinals.

Reilly pinned Logan View's Maria Sosa in 42 seconds and David City's Sidnee Bsuch at 2:39 to put her in the consolation semifinals. The freshman pinned Omaha Marian's Persephone Prochaska at 2:09 to earn a spot at state.

In the third-place match, she avenged her earlier defeat to Penne with a 10-7 decision. Reilly trailed 7-6 with 22 seconds remaining, but a penalty, an escape and a takedown with eight seconds left propelled Reilly to the win.

Kaylee Miller, Alee Luna and Payton Becker lost in the heartbreak round. Miller (13-12) bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat with falls of Battle Creek's Ryleey Schulte and McCook's Peyton Cock. The sophomore lost to Columbus' Marissa Anderson in the consolation semifinals.

Alee (15-21) won her first two matches of the district meet with pins of Omaha Marian's Madeline Wear and Papillion-La Vista's Valeria Robles.

In the semifinals, she lost to Alexis Pehrson of Yutan by fall at 1:15. Hser Thein of Madison beat Alee in the consolation semifinals by pin at 2:03.

Becker (18-17) earned a first-round pin of Wakefield's Michala Beaty at 1:52. The freshman lost to Yutan's Jordyn Campbell by fall, sending her to the consolation bracket.

Becker pinned Niobrara-Verdigre's Cecilia McCormick at 4:56 and squeaked out a 1-0 decision against Quad County Northeast's Emily Olson on a second-period escape.

In the 130 consolation semifinals, Becker lost to Papillion-La Vista's Cherish Hoaglund 5-3. Becker led 2-0 on a pair of escapes in the third period. After a Hoaglund takedown, Becker escaped to go ahead 3-2 with 37 seconds remaining. Hoaglund recorded a penalty and a takedown to propel into the lead with 23 seconds left.

High Plains freshman Dakota Gress competed in the District 1 meet at Fremont. Gress lost in the consolation semifinals at 120.

She won her second-round match, pinning Elkhorn's Macy Salzbrenner. In the quarterfinals, Gress lost 8-2 to Pierce's Isabelle Skrdla.

The freshman stayed alive with two straight consolation victories, a fall of Aurora's Emily Bohlman at 4:26 and a 6-4 decision against Millard North's Kloee Mitcham.

Gress overcame a 4-1 deficit with five points in the third period on a three-point nearfall and another two-point score. Omaha Skutt's Nolan Dolan pinned Gress in 34 seconds to qualify for state. Gress finished the season 24-13.

The Boone Central quartet will make its debut at state at 3 p.m. next Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.