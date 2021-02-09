Four champs lead Twisters at sub tourney

CCO's other top-ranked wrestler, Kyle Sterup, was 3-0 with a pin, 7-1 win and 9-2 victory. Though the NSWCA has him at No. 1 in the 220-pound division, Sterup is competing at 195, and doing so just fine. His semifinal win was over No. 4 Aiden Worthy of HTRS. Sterup's gold medal was earned in a victory over No. 2 Logan Booth of Logan View.

Sterup has lost just once this year, and that was at 285 to No. 1 Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian.

"Kyle Sterup really stood out as he dominated a tough field, winning his bracket with two other ranked wrestlers in it," Carroll said. "Cameron Graham also picked up his 150th win as a junior, which is a crazy feat. Last week he grabbed his 100th pin as well."

Bryce Reed took his gold medal behind a first-period pin then a 4-2 decision over Mason Tenski of Twin River. Reed trailed at the start of the third 1-0 but escaped, was awarded a penalty and scored a takedown for the win.

Heyes won 6-0 in the semifinals then pinned No. 3 Daven Whitley of BRLD with five seconds left in the second period. Heyes led 7-2 at the time.

Shoup had just one other wrestler in his division and injury defaulted in the match. Kirby was also on a two-man bracket and took runner-up in a 15-0 technical fall loss to No. 4 Jacob McGee of Logan View.