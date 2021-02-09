Four champs lead Twisters at sub tourney

Cross County/Osceola wrestling sent seven to the finals and advanced 9 of its 11-member contingent onto the next step of the postseason on Saturday at Logan View.
The Twisters won four gold medals, settled for silver in three other finals matches and will have all but two back on the mat this weekend in Centennial for the district tournament.
CCO was the runner-up to the hosts by a little more than 51 points when Logan View won five gold medals and also sent seven into the championship round.
Cameron Graham (152 pounds), Bryce Reed (160), Kyle Sterup (195) and Terrence Heyes (285) all completed perfect days. Tyler Shoup (106), Colton Kirby (113) and Channer Marsden (145) came up just short of joining their teammates on top the podium.
"We had a really great day and want to build on it going forward," coach Matt Carroll said. "It's so fun to be coaching in the postseason where it's do or go home."
Graham, the top-ranked wrestler by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, has lost just three times this season to go with 41 wins. Class B 160-pound No. 1 Kobe Lyons, Class C No. 6 160 Carter Springer and Class D 152 No. 1 Colton Holthus are the only foes to find a way against Graham this year. That wasn't the case Saturday. Graham was on the mat for just over four minutes combined in two pinfall wins.
CCO's other top-ranked wrestler, Kyle Sterup, was 3-0 with a pin, 7-1 win and 9-2 victory. Though the NSWCA has him at No. 1 in the 220-pound division, Sterup is competing at 195, and doing so just fine. His semifinal win was over No. 4 Aiden Worthy of HTRS. Sterup's gold medal was earned in a victory over No. 2 Logan Booth of Logan View.
Sterup has lost just once this year, and that was at 285 to No. 1 Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian.
"Kyle Sterup really stood out as he dominated a tough field, winning his bracket with two other ranked wrestlers in it," Carroll said. "Cameron Graham also picked up his 150th win as a junior, which is a crazy feat. Last week he grabbed his 100th pin as well."
Bryce Reed took his gold medal behind a first-period pin then a 4-2 decision over Mason Tenski of Twin River. Reed trailed at the start of the third 1-0 but escaped, was awarded a penalty and scored a takedown for the win.
Heyes won 6-0 in the semifinals then pinned No. 3 Daven Whitley of BRLD with five seconds left in the second period. Heyes led 7-2 at the time.
Shoup had just one other wrestler in his division and injury defaulted in the match. Kirby was also on a two-man bracket and took runner-up in a 15-0 technical fall loss to No. 4 Jacob McGee of Logan View.
Marsden won by pin in the semifinals then lost by pin to No. 4 Hunter McNulty of Logan View. Leighton Nuttelman split four matches and was fourth at 138, Jakob Hogan won his opener at 170 but lost his next two and was eliminated, Ethan Brehm lost in the semis of the 182 bracket, came back for a win then was beaten in the third-place match and Connor Jones went 0-2 at 220 and was eliminated.
CCO will look to put itself in position for a solid showing at state during the district tournament Saturday at Centennial. The state tournament opens on Feb. 19 in Omaha.
"Terrance Heyes also had an awesome bounce-back performance after being out with an injury. He dominated the number three ranked opponent in the finals," Carroll said. "We are really going to have to keep it going this week as we go into the toughest district in Class C."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.