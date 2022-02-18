Gold within Bice's grasp after second semifinal win

OMAHA - Adrian Bice has a chance Saturday to make the final step that eluded him two years ago as a freshman.

In another dominant performance over a familiar foe, Bice pinned Norfolk's Calvin Empkey for the third time this year, beat him for the fourth time this year and moved on to the gold medal match for the second time in his career. Four, three, two, now all that's left is one - a gold medal.

Bice wrestled in the state semifinals for the third year in a row and won for the second time when he started fast and never relented against the Norfolk junior. A loss in the same match last year meant an eventual fifth-place medal.

But this time Bice wouldn't be denied. Just like in 2020 he won by pin in the semifinals. He gave up one the next time to Lincoln East's Keith Smith and settled for silver.

Bice was the lone Columbus High semifinal winner. Brenyn Delano (106) and Blake Cerny (120) lost by decision while Caydn Kucera (132) was pinned in the first period.

"It probably has motivated me," Bice said after his win, thinking about two years ago. "Coming up short in that state championship match, that's something you're working for your whole high school career."

Bice makes it nine years in a row in which Columbus will have at least one wrestler competing for a state championship. He'll face Lincoln East senior Brandon Baustert, another opponent he has history with.

Bice beat Baustert 10-2 in December during the Flatwater Fracas and pinned him at the end of the first period in January for a HAC title.

Delano, Cerny and Kucera will be back on the mat Saturday morning looking for a win and a try at bronze.

Delano never found any offense against No. 2 Tyler Durden of Papillion-La Vista and dropped a 7-4 decision. Durden countered his first early shot and put Delano on his back fighting off a pin. That five-point counter was enough for the rest of the match. Eventually the CHS sophomore created a takedown, but it came with 40 seconds left in the match and Delano only held it for nine seconds.

Cerny came up short in an 8-4 loss to No. 1 Gabe Turman of Lincoln East. Turman had already beaten Cerny three times this season and made it four on Friday despite allowing the first takedown. He reversed just about 30 seconds later, scored two nearfall points and had control from there out. Like Delano, Cerny came up with a late takedown, but too late to change the outcome or the momentum.

Kucera faces Bice's opponent from his 2020 state title match - East's Smith - and had similar tough luck. Smith, a two-time state medalist, needed just one move to score a takedown and convert it into a pin 30 seconds into the match.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

