Graham raises first CCO gold

OMAHA - Cross County/Osceola will only ever have one first-time champion. Junior Cameron Graham holds that distinction following his run to the Class C 152-pound championship on Saturday night in Omaha.
And he did it in style. Graham, ranked No. 1 by the coaches association prior to the tournament, made CCO history midway through the second period of the title match when he turned 46-5 Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City and heard the referee slap the mat.
What ensued was a celebration the likes of which haven't been seen in the Cross County/Osceola area for decades and never together as a cooperative program. Yet, while that match will likely be replayed over and over by Twisters fans, coach Matt Carroll said it was in the semifinals where Graham showed why he was worth of a championship and why he'll be so hard to beat again next season.
Graham was one of five Twisters to make the trip to Omaha. He and seniors Bryce Reed and Kyle Sterup each won matches. Sterup also reached the finals but endured a pinfall loss with a lead on the scoreboard. Reed went 2-2 and was beaten in the third round of consolations.
Freshman Tyler Shoup and sophomore Colton Kirby both went 0-2. Cross County was ninth overall in the team standings.
"There was 40 seconds left in the match, and he looked over in the corner and I said, 'Your drag is there, your drag is there,' and seconds later he hit an (arm) drag, scored a takedown and tied up the match then found a way to get nearfall points," Carroll said about Graham's semifinal win. "For me, it was such a thrill for a kid to be that coachable in that big a moment and not be afraid to listen to his coaches and take a chance."
Graham trailed Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic 2-0 after the first, 3-0 after the second for an illegal hold and 4-2 with a minute to go in the third after he reversed and cut Feldner loose. A failed shot took the pair to the edge of the mat and out of bounds where Carroll shared his advice about the arm drag. Graham hit it with 28 seconds to go and turned Feldner in the final two seconds.
Graham moved around the mat in celebration, shook his opponent's hand and the hands of the opposing coaches then was demanded to join Carroll for a hug.
"Get over here," his coach yelled as his voice cracked. Carroll, admittedly, coaches with his heart on his sleeve.
That heart rose to the heights of triumph and sunk to the depths of defeat all within about 90 minutes in Saturday's final round.
Sterup had a 2-0 lead on Burton Brandt of Syracuse when he reversed from the bottom in the second period. It remained 2-0 with Sterup on top in the third when Brandt found his own reversal and caught Sterup on his back for a pin with 55 seconds remaining.
"It was quite the range of emotions. I went from coaching my first state champion, and being absolutely on top the world, and feelings I never felt before to being just absolutely crushed," Carroll said. "Kyle is a kid who does everything the right way, has done everything I've ever asked him, he's the best leader I've ever had in the wrestling room and he deserved it more than anyone."
Sterup ended his senior season 49-2, losing only in the finals and to 220-pound champion Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian when competed in the 285-pound division during the Osceola Invite in mid-December. Graham finishes 48-3. Reed ends his final season with CCO 33-5. He won 2-0 and 6-4 in the first round then the second round of consolations. Reed lost 8-5 to the eventual fourth-place finisher in the quarterfinals and by pin to the bronze medalist in third round consolations. Shoup went 15-28 and Kirby 20-19.
The Twisters return one other wrestler who was a win away from the state tournament.
"Having two guys in the finals and our first state champion has definitely given a different feeling around school. I think now that kids have seen the black and white singlet win the big one down there, it gets more kids to want to get involved," Carroll said. "I've already had a couple kids come up to me and ask me about wrestling. That's something we've always battled with here - low numbers. It's a step in the right direction."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.