Graham raises first CCO gold

OMAHA - Cross County/Osceola will only ever have one first-time champion. Junior Cameron Graham holds that distinction following his run to the Class C 152-pound championship on Saturday night in Omaha.

And he did it in style. Graham, ranked No. 1 by the coaches association prior to the tournament, made CCO history midway through the second period of the title match when he turned 46-5 Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City and heard the referee slap the mat.

What ensued was a celebration the likes of which haven't been seen in the Cross County/Osceola area for decades and never together as a cooperative program. Yet, while that match will likely be replayed over and over by Twisters fans, coach Matt Carroll said it was in the semifinals where Graham showed why he was worth of a championship and why he'll be so hard to beat again next season.

Graham was one of five Twisters to make the trip to Omaha. He and seniors Bryce Reed and Kyle Sterup each won matches. Sterup also reached the finals but endured a pinfall loss with a lead on the scoreboard. Reed went 2-2 and was beaten in the third round of consolations.

Freshman Tyler Shoup and sophomore Colton Kirby both went 0-2. Cross County was ninth overall in the team standings.