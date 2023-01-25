Held, Finecy and Lemburg win gold at Neligh-Oakdale Girls Invite

The Lakeview girls wrestling team took part in the Neligh-Oakdale Girls Invite Friday with the Lady Vikes taking second place as a team. A trio of girls were able to take home gold with Callie Held, Lacy Lemburg and Morgan Finecy claiming first.

The Lady Vikes finished with 10 total medals and 114 team points. The Grand Island girls took first place as a team with 15 medals and 222 team points.

The gold-winning trio finished the day 10-0 combined with nine of the wins coming on pins.

Callie (18-13) went 4-0 with all four wins ending in a pinfall win. In her opening match, Callie pinned Teagan Holmes of Franklin at the 3:57 mark.

Her middle two matches were her shortest of the day as she pinned Grand Island's Cinthya Juarez at 1:02 before also pinning Danika Runnels of Niobrara-Verdigre in just 56 seconds.

In Callie's final match of the day she would clinch gold in the 105-pound class with a win over Sandra Gutierrez of Grand Island with a pin at 3:10.

Both Lemburg and Finecy each won three matches as Lemburg had the only decision win between the three on the day.

Lemburg (26-2) topped Catalina Zacarias of Omaha South with a pin at 1:45. Lemburg would then win with a 3-0 decision over West Holt's Madalyn Pistulka.

Lemburg started the match with a two-point takedown in the opening period and closed the match with an escape in the third period to secure a 3-0 win. In the 120-pound first-place match Lemburg won via pin over Fernanda Perea of Grand Island at 4:41.

Finecy (23-8) started her 140-pound gold run with a pin over Maria Gallardo Mora of West Holt at the 1:15 mark. She would follow up the first pin with another over Avery Hawke of Grand Island at 4:35.

In the first-place match, Finecy would win her third and final match of the day with her third pin over Alizabeth Whitley of Lyons-Decatur Northeast at 2:34.

The next highest medalists for Lakeview were Libby Held and Marissa Colegrove each taking silver.

Libby (19-10) started strong winning her first three matches with pins in less than a minute before falling in the 125-pound first-place match. She would pick up her first win over her fellow teammate Karlie Pelc with a pin in just 45 seconds.

Libby would follow up the win over Pelc with two more pins in under a minute as Renata Rodriguez-Brambila of West Holt would be pinned in 44 seconds. Libby's last win would come against Renata Rodriguez-Brambila of West Holt in a 55-second match.

In the first-place match, Libby would finish the day pinned by Grand Island's Briannah Kutschkau at the 2:40 mark to give Libby silver.

Colegrove (12-15) finished the day 2-1 overall with a silver in the 130-pound class. She would pick up wins over Cecilia McCormick of Niobrara-Verdigre and Cecilia McCormick of Niobrara-Verdigre with pins coming at 1:55 and 49 seconds.

Colegrove would drop her last match falling just short of gold as Grand Island's Jordan Williams won via pin in 50 seconds.

Two Lady Vikes would follow the silver finalists with bronze as Ellison Berkeland and Pelc each took home third.

Berkeland (16-13) started the day losing to Sierra Heckenlaible of Lyons-Decatur Northeast with a pinfall at 1:36.

Berkeland would then bounce back and earn two wins en route to claiming the 115-pound bronze. In the second match, she pinned Franklin's Alexa Goosic in 34 seconds. In the third-place match, Berkeland would pick up another victory, this time over Grand Island's Genesis Solis in a 7-3 decision.

Pelc (18-11) started the day by falling to Libby via a 45-second pin before winning two of her three remaining matches. She won her following match with a pin at 1:41 over Chloe Reynolds of Niobrara-Verdigre at 1:41.

Pelc dropped her third match of the day to Grand Island's Briannah Kutschkau in 39 seconds via pin. She would then bounce back to win bronze with a win over Renata Rodriguez-Brambila of West Holt with a pin at the 1:54 mark.

The final three medalists for the Lady Vikes were Ayshia Delancey, Hannah Ogan and Taitum Klug as Delancey and Ogan each took fourth and Klug finished fifth.

Delancey (15-10) finished the day 2-2 with a win in her first bout coming from a pinfall at 1:12. She would then drop her first match of the day by getting pinned at the 2:46 mark in the 110-pound semifinal.

Delancey won her final match with a pin at 2:49 in the consolation semifinals before losing in the third-place match. Cale Deseive of West Holt picked up a 5-1 decision over Delancey to end the day.

Ogan (11-13) won her opening match with a pin at 2:31 before dropping her final two matches of the day. Ogan would be pinned at 3:16 in the second round before also being pinned by Isabella Smidt of Elgin Public/Pope John in the 190-pound third-place match in 56 seconds.

Klug (4-16) lost all four matches with pinfalls coming at 5:01, 0:11, 1:40 and 52 seconds.

The Lakeview Lady Vikes are set to be back on the mat Thursday as Boone is scheduled to visit.