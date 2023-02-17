Scotus Central Catholic freshman Hunter Brunkhorst saw his season come to an end Friday in the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Brunkhorst, after pinning Schuyler sophomore Jordan Martinez in the 106-pound consolation first round, fell to Bennington freshman Evan Warner in the consolation second round by pin.

"Great overall experience. Got a win down here. Got three matches, so he's going to come in focused," Shamrocks head coach Rod Boss said. "He's going to work his tail off in the offseason and his goal for next year is to absolutely get on the medal stand."

The Shamrocks freshman recorded the fourth-fastest fall in Class B through the quarterfinals and the first two consolation rounds at 30 seconds against Martinez.

It was Brunkhorst's second head-to-head win against Martinez after he pinned him in a home dual on Jan. 5. That match lasted 4 minutes, 28 seconds.

"It gives him extra confidence just to get a win down here. We see plenty of kids go 0-2 down here that are quality wrestlers. Hunter (Brunkhorst) showed maturity all season long. He's one of the hardest workers," Boss said. "I'm very proud with how hard he's worked and how far he's come this year. We just got to finish off big matches like that and that's going to give him the confidence and give him a springboard for next year going into the offseason."

Brunkhorst finished off a strong first period against Warner in the consolation second round, taking down the Badger with 38 seconds left in the frame. Warner escaped 10 seconds later to make it 2-1.

Warner fended off numerous shots from Brunkhorst the rest of the match, recording two takedowns and one escape to claim the 6-2 decision.

"The Bennington wrestler (Warner) is a defensive wrestler, so when we get in on those shots and if we aren't finishing them quickly, he's just hanging around. You don't want to be there underneath," Boss said. "He's working for some headlock stuff, trying to work that cradle earlier in the match. That's why we got to finish those shots quicker. We knew he was defensive wrestler coming into the match. He finishes those takedowns, that match isn't probably in question there."

While it was not the ending Brunkhorst wanted, the freshman made his mark gradually gaining confidence every match he wrestled in.

"He made some strides on his feet attacking. At the beginning of the year, he maybe was a little hesitant. Maybe the confidence wasn't there quite yet then we can see he led the team in takedowns this year," Boss said. "That confidence grew over the season, him getting those takedowns early in matches. I think getting takedowns on quality kids that kind of told him he belonged here.

Brunkhorst ended the season with a 36-21 record. It's the most wins by a freshman in the program's history since Marcus Dodson claimed 39 victories in 2012-13.

"We're very proud of him as a coaching staff and how far he's come this year. Anytime you get close to 40 wins as a freshman, you're doing something right," Boss said. "He has that mindset that he'll be back here again. I strongly believe he'll be a state medalist next year. He won't want to fall short that's for sure."