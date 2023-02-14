Scotus Central Catholic freshman Hunter Brunkhorst qualified for the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships on Saturday, taking home bronze at District B-2 meet at Ralston.

Brunkhorst secured a quarterfinal win Friday pinning Scottsbluff’s Payton Woodring at 5 minutes, 8 seconds.

On Saturday, the freshman was pinned by Elkhorn North’s James Ferguson at 5:11, setting up a matchup with Omaha Concordia’s Trevor Hancock in the consolation semifinals.

Brunkhorst, who defeated Hancock at the Centennial Conference meet by a 12-0 major decision on Jan. 21, took a 4-2 lead into the third period following two takedowns.

Brunkhorst ran into trouble in the third period as he was put onto his back for a three-point nearfall. He got off of his back and scored a reversal before eventually pinning Hancock at 4:17 to punch his ticket to Omaha.

In the 106-pound third place match, he defeated Woodring 6-2 on three takedowns.

“He (Brunkhorst) had some tough kids in his bracket. I thought he showed a lot of poise Saturday, especially in the match to make it to state. He could have kind of gave up there. He showed some resiliency there,” Shamrocks head coach Rod Boss said. “I see that a lot in kids where they’re up and they get put on their backs and they kind of fall apart and things don’t go their way. He really showed a lot of maturity there in that match. I was really proud of him.”

Brunkhorst enters the state tournament with a 35-19 record. He led the team with 54 takedowns, 15 three-point nearfalls and 14 reversals.

“I thought overall he wrestled really well and he punched his ticket to state and that was his goal,” Boss said. “Very proud with how hard he’s worked all year and to accomplish that goal ... it was a dream of his.”

The Shamrocks featured two wrestlers who lost in the consolation semifinals in freshman Kobe Micek and senior Paul Littlefield.

Micek (35-15) bumped up to 120 pounds for districts. He fell in the quarterfinals but put himself in a position to qualify for state on a pin of Ralston’s Hyin Martinez and a 12-3 major decision over Auburn’s Riley Dickerson.

The freshman recorded a pair of three-point nearfalls, two takedowns and one reversal in the victory.

In the consolation semifinals, he was pinned by Crete’s Jamie Ramos at 2:21 to end his season.

“He (Micek) wrestled hard. He’s giving up a little bit of weight, but that’s never an excuse. He had some winnable matches. but at the same time he fought like heck every single match,” Boss said. “He wrestled his heart out. Kobe’s shown great work ethic all year as well. We all know he’s good enough to go to state, but the fact he got 35 wins as a freshman that’s impressive in it of itself.

“Hopefully this trip to districts is just going to motivate him that much more. I believe it will. It’ll be a springboard for him to go into next year and really lock down on the goal of qualifying for state. I’m going to be very excited to see how Kobe does in the offseason and going into the next season.”

Littlefield (19-28) also bumped up a weight class, wrestling at 160. Just like Micek, the senior won a pair of matches in the consolation bracket.

Littlefield pinned Blake Hart of Lincoln Northwest at 2:37 and posted a 9-0 major decision of Gering’s Dilan Lopez on a two-point nearfall, three takedowns and one escape.

In the heartbreak round, the senior lost 9-4 to Crete’s Cesar Linares. Littlefield led 2-0 after one period on a takedown. He then escaped out of a nearfall to reclaim the lead 3-2.

Linares scored seven of the final eight points on three takedowns and one escape. Littlefield escaped with 13 seconds left in the match.

“He (Littlefield) did a heck of a job battling back. That’s some of the best wrestling I’ve seen out of Paul in his career. He really attacked off the whistle, really got after it,” Littlefield said. “Paul’s one of those kids who’s been a good leader for us. He’s worked really hard all year in practice, set an example for the younger kids with his work ethic. He fell a little short, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort that’s for sure.”

Ryan Allen, Rudy Brunkhorst and Henry Ramaekers secured one win each. Allen (13-21) pinned Lincoln Northwest’s Ian Learmouth in the consolation second round. He lost 9-3 to Crete’s Roger Ramos in the next round.

Rudy (7-20) opened the district tournament with a pin of Ralston’s Blake McDaniel at 1:52. He lost 19-1 to Omaha Concordia’s Jack Hartman in the quarterfinals and 14-0 to Elkhorn North’s Grey Jarzynka in the consolation third round.

Ramaekers (10-28) secured the final win on Friday, pinning Crete’s Saul Sanchez at 3:54. He lost to Dane Lyons of Nebraska City by pin in the consolation third round.

Spencer Shotkoski suffered a pair of heartbreaking defeats. In the quarterfinals, the junior jumped out to a 5-0 lead versus Gering’s Brasen Hakert with a takedown and a three-point nearfall.

Hakert stormed back to tie the match and with 11 seconds remaining in the match, Shotkoski escaped to take a 6-5 lead. Hakert answered with a last-second takedown to snatch the win.

In the consolation second round, Shotkoski led Ralston’s Gage Monroe 9-5 following four takedowns and one escape. Monroe reversed and pinned Shotkoski at 4:52.

Carter Sucha, Thomas Settje and David DeLeon were pinned in both defeats. DeLeon led his consolation third round opponent, Gering’s Alec Sibal, 6-2 in the third period when Sibal pinned him after a reversal.

“We got to close off those big matches. It’s a good learning experience,” Boss said. “I always preach we got to wrestle to the whistle, even if there’s five seconds left, one second left. Some of those mistakes really came back to haunt us.”

Everyone but Littlefield is eligible to return next season. Boss said he was proud of the progress the team made all season.

“All those guys worked really hard at practice. Sometimes how hard you work in practice doesn’t always result in wins, but if you keep that same work ethic up, down the road it will eventually turn into wins. They’re some young kids. A lot of the kids are still 14 (years old).

“One thing we’re going to really focus on is in the weight room, making a year-round commitment in the weight room. I think once we get that part going too for us I think that’s going to be a really big part moving into next year.”