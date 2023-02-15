Scotus Central Catholic freshman Hunter Brunkhorst has prepared his whole life for this moment.

Brunkhorst's been wrestling for over a decade and on Thursday, he'll compete on the biggest stage at the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

"It feels really good because I've been wrestling for 11 years at Duncan, so to see it pay off is really nice," Brunkhorst said.

The Shamrocks freshman secured his spot in Omaha by earning bronze at districts on Saturday. After a quarterfinal pin of Scottsbluff's Payton Woodring, Brunkhorst fell to Elkhorn North's James Ferguson in the semifinals.

He bounced back in the heartbreak round with a fall of Omaha Concordia's Trevor Hancock to punch his first ticket to Omaha. In the third place match, he defeated Woodring 6-2.

"It was alright. I think I should have won that semifinal match, but came back and got third so it's alright," Brunkhorst said. "After I lost, I was really down but then I got put in a cradle and I almost got pinned, but I was able to fight off and get him in a headlock."

Brunkhorst racked up 35 wins this season. He led Scotus with 54 takedowns, 15 three-point nearfalls and 14 reversals. The freshman described where he felt he made the biggest strides this season.

"With my shots off the whistle and attacking instead of playing defense," Brunkhorst said.

The freshman's wrestling journey began when he was 3 years old and he said he was really good at it right away. Brunkhorst said the feeling of attacking off the whistle is what he likes most about wrestling.

While he'll be the lone Shamrock competing in Omaha, his teammates have helped him practice this week in preparation for the state tournament.

In the first round, Brunkhorst will face Waverly sophomore Grey Klucas at 3 p.m. Thursday. Klucas is 28-17 on the season. The freshman looks to become the first Shamrock state medalist since Wren Allen placed sixth in 2018.

"Just give it my best and hope for the best outcome," Brunkhorst said.