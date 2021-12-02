Islanders down Discoverers in another season opening dual

Columbus High wrestling finally found some success against Grand Island at the 2020 Flatwater Fracas. CHS won nine of 14 matches including the last four and moved on to the fifth-place dual.

Grand Island reasserted its control on Thursday in a 43-25 dual win over CHS. The Islanders and the Discoverers have started the year against each other for as long as anyone can remember. Thursday made it nine out of the last 10 that went to GI. The one exception was in 2016.

Losing six matches by pin eliminated any Discoverer hopes for turning momentum back in their direction.

"It's the same thing. You can say we didn't have all our guys in the lineup, this or that, but they didn't either," Keiswetter said. "The problem was we gave bonus points every time they won."

Well, it wasn't quite every time, but it sure felt that way. Grand Island won eight matches, Columbus six and seven of the Islanders eight wins were by pinfall or major decision.

CHS led 10-6 after Blake Cerny pinned Jason Perez at 120 pounds. It was a brief moment of hope. Ein Obermiller drew Grand Island even with an 11-1 major decision over Columbus sophomore Kaden Brownlow in the next match and started a run of six Islander wins in a row.

When it ended, the visitors had a 43-10 lead with just five matches remaining. Even if CHS had pinned out the rest of the way it wouldn't have been enough.

"We've got to win big and lose small, that's the thing we always tell them," Keiswetter said, "and we lost by a lot of pins there. Even if we had lost more matches 8-6, we could have won with bonus points, but instead we did the opposite of that."

The only real absence from the roster was junior Adrian Bice, a two-time state medalist who would have competed at 126. Even a win by him wouldn't have been enough.

Four underclassmen lost by pin, but even the veterans had trouble. Junior Cadyn Kucera (138) got caught twice in in offensive move at 138 pounds, trailed 7-2, fought back to 7-4 but was caught the second time and pinned midway through the third period.

Senior Levi Bloomquist (170) couldn't escape the first period and was pinned with 37 seconds to go before the whistle.

Winners included sophomore Brenyn Delano (113) putting together five takedowns and three nearfall points for a 13-4 major decision, senior Blake Cerny (120) putting together a pin over Jason Perez with seven seconds left in the first, Rylee Iburg (182) winning a tough 6-4 decision, Liam Blaser (195) scoring a third-period pin and Carter Fedde (220) accepting a forfeit.

Bryson Huey made his varsity debut at 285 pounds and created an early throw that put Zachary Pittman on his back, but Pittman recovered and pinned Huey with 13 seconds left in the first.

Columbus returns to the mat Saturday at Bennington. Keiswetter wasn't happy with the loss but quickly shook it off as just another sign that CHS is always kind of a slow starter, a "diesel engine" from his perspective.

"We don't really focus on getting in shape early in the year," he said, "and a couple of guys gassed out. That's part of it, but they'll get there."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

