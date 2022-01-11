Johnson reaches 100, four Titans collect hardware at Aquinas Invite

Twin River senior Jed Jones reached elite company over the weekend when he became just the third Titan all time to join the 100-win club. He was also one of four medalists for Twin River wrestling at the Aquinas Invite in what became a fourth-place team finish out of 11 in the field.

Jones was one of three Titans to fight back from a loss and collect a bronze medal. Senior Norman Grothe advanced all the way to a title match where he came up short to a 22-2 wrestler from No. 2 Milford.

Eight total Titans were on the mat but a few were missing due to injury and sickness. Twin River scored 79 team points and was almost 100 back of the top three. Aquinas edged out Broken Bow 236.5-232 for the title. Milford was in third at 173.5. Twin River was 34 points clear of Scotus Central Catholic in fifth.

"It was a tough day of competition but we came away with some good things," coach Kalin Koch said. "Overall, given the week we had, I thought we competed well. Our team battled adversity all week, but we showed up and wrestled. We're hoping we can get recovered from sickness and injury and begin making a better push for the end of the season."

Jones (182 pounds) won just eight matches as a freshman, six as a varsity wrestler, earned a gold medal at a York JV meet, but lost 17 more than he won. As a sophomore he began to turn it around with 36 wins, 23 losses and two bronze medals. Last season he was 37-14, collected another gold, three silvers, three bronze and earned a trip to state.

He came into his senior year with 80 varsity wins and has thus far gone 22-3. He hit the century mark in second match of the day when he created a pin with 33 seconds left in the first period. Class C No. 3 Thomas Vance of Milford denied him a shot at gold in a 7-3 loss in the semis. Vance scored two takedowns and three nearfall points in the third. Jones could only muster two escaped and a penalty point.

But after suffering the loss he came back with a 13-2 major on a takedown and four separate turns of his opponent to the mat that totaled 11 back points. In the bronze medal match he handed No. 2 Michael Andel of Aquinas just his second loss. A reversal 25 seconds into the third proved to be the winning move in a 2-1 final score.

Grothe (170) had two pins in two matches then was put on the mat in just 34 seconds by Carter Springer. Spring is 22-2, generated a takedown 24 seconds in and converted it into a pin just 10 seconds later. Grothe is 17-7 on the year.

Ashton Johnson (138) won twice by pin, was defeated 8-1 by Connor Wells of Broken Bow in the semis then came back for two more pins over foes from Scotus and Broken Bow. Johnson is 19-7.

Beau Zoucha needed just 47 seconds for a pin in his first match, lost a tough 4-2 decision to Scotus senior Riley Eickmeier in the semis, bounced back with a 4-1 victory then ended his day on a pin of Aquinas' Marcus Eickmeier with nine seconds left in the first period. Zoucha sits at 14-8.

Jack Fritton (120) was 0-2, Jadon Dohmen (126) went 1-2, Jackson Strain (145) split four matches and missed out on a medal when he was beaten 6-2 in the consolation semis and Juan Davalos won one of three, sitting out his last match due to injury.

Twin River Triangular

The Titans honored their parents and seniors on Thursday in a triangular that included Neligh-Oakdale and Battle Creek. Neligh Oakdale squeezed out a 27-24 win while Battle Creek was a 48-27 victor.

The Warriors won four of the seven head-to-head matches against the Titans, picking up wins at 126 by pin, 132 by pin, 170 by pin and 220 in an 8-5 decision.

Davalos grabbed the first Twin River match victory when he scored a 12-5 decision over Jacob Henery at 152. The Titan senior scored three takedowns, four nearfall points and a two-point reversal. Grothe put together a pin with 15 seconds left in the second period in the next match over Chase Thomas. He led 6-0 and used a reversal then two back points to eventually find the fall.

Jones took 182 over Austin Rudolf 3-1 when he escaped to start the third then generated a match-winning takedown.

Neligh-Oakdaled gave up two forfeits, Twin River one and there were four open weight classes for both teams.

There were also seven head-to-head matches against the Braves, four of which the Titans won, but Battle Creek also earned 30 points on forfeits.

Twin River won 132 when Jadon Dohmen pinned his foe in just 47 seconds, took 145 thanks a Strain 2-1 victory when he reversed in the third, scored six points at 160 thanks to a Grothe pin and added six more when Jones posted another pin at 195.

Battle Creek won 120 by pin, 152 by pin and 285 when injury time expired for Gunner Fink.

