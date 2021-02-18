Jones aims for title among group of three Titans

Twin River wrestling had its most meaningful program accomplishment taken away a few weeks ago when a calculating error denied the Titans an East Husker Conference title.
Three members from that group head to Omaha on Friday looking to ensure history is secured this time around.
Sophomore Ashton Johnson (120 pounds), senior Jaxson Jones (170) and junior Jed Jones (182) are one less than the total that went a year ago but better prepared to bring home some hardware.
"Overall, I am glad to see we are heading back to Omaha with a few qualifiers and a couple of them who have been there before. I'm excited Jaxson got there for a fourth year and I'm really glad little brother Jed was able to follow him," coach Kalin Koch said. "It is also nice seeing Ashton able to make it back after an up and down season."
Jaxson Jones becomes the school's first-ever four-time state qualifier, first-ever district champion, and, listed No. 3 by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, is among the favorites to walk away with the school's first gold medal.
Jones is 46-2 on the season, losing to the No. 2 rated guy in his class and a Class B wrestler. Jones made a run to the semifinals a year ago where he suffered a pin in 58 seconds to Conner Schutz of Hi-Line at 160 pounds. Schutz was the division runner-up.
Johnson has put together a 24-15 season and faces 34-8 Braden Ruffner of Conestoga in the first round. He was 35-18 as a freshman and qualified for state where he went 2-2. Johnson comes to Omaha as a district runner-up.
Jed Jones is 37-12 and a bronze medalist from the district tournament. He was not in Omaha as a sophomore. Jones takes on 30-12 Richard Cleveland of Boone Central in the first round. Cleveland won a previous matchup at the Madison Invite 4-1 in the semifinals.
Korbe Urkoski, Beau Zoucha, Mason Tenski and Rocco Gehring all made the heartbreak round of the district tournament (consolation semifinals) but lost and were eliminated. Jackson Strain went 0-2. Gehring was at state on the 170 pound bracket last year but couldn't crack the lineup late in the season over Tenski or both Joneses. He wrestled up to 195 in the postseason and found a way to advance to the second weekend.
"I definitely feel we should be taking a couple more," Koch said. "I don't feel we wrestled to our full capabilities during the consolation semifinals, and it cost us big time. However, that's how it goes when it comes time for districts and state - ya never really know what's going to happen."
Class C competition begins Friday evening at 5 and continues Saturday afternoon at 2. The finals are Saturday evening at 7.
"I am very excited to get back to work this week and get down to Omaha," Koch said. "I think we are setup in a position to win some matches, bring home a medal or two and potentially make a finals appearance."
