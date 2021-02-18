Jones aims for title among group of three Titans

Johnson has put together a 24-15 season and faces 34-8 Braden Ruffner of Conestoga in the first round. He was 35-18 as a freshman and qualified for state where he went 2-2. Johnson comes to Omaha as a district runner-up.

Jed Jones is 37-12 and a bronze medalist from the district tournament. He was not in Omaha as a sophomore. Jones takes on 30-12 Richard Cleveland of Boone Central in the first round. Cleveland won a previous matchup at the Madison Invite 4-1 in the semifinals.

Korbe Urkoski, Beau Zoucha, Mason Tenski and Rocco Gehring all made the heartbreak round of the district tournament (consolation semifinals) but lost and were eliminated. Jackson Strain went 0-2. Gehring was at state on the 170 pound bracket last year but couldn't crack the lineup late in the season over Tenski or both Joneses. He wrestled up to 195 in the postseason and found a way to advance to the second weekend.

"I definitely feel we should be taking a couple more," Koch said. "I don't feel we wrestled to our full capabilities during the consolation semifinals, and it cost us big time. However, that's how it goes when it comes time for districts and state - ya never really know what's going to happen."

Class C competition begins Friday evening at 5 and continues Saturday afternoon at 2. The finals are Saturday evening at 7.