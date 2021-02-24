Jones fights back after tough loss

"Jaxson will leave a legacy on Twin River wrestling and has definitely set the bar high for those to come after him in the future," Koch said. "I hope our future teams, and future wrestlers, current and younger, use his career as something they can set their sights on and work toward."

Johnson had perhaps the most exciting moment of any Titan in Omaha. Down 8-3 with 30 seconds remaining, Johnson escaped to make it 8-4 then hit a takedown and nearfall with only six seconds on the clock for a five-point move and the win.

He lost 7-3 and then 6-4 in the next two rounds.

Jed Jones was eliminated in just two matches but lost one 3-2 and the other 2-0.

Jaxson Jones is the only graduating senior on the roster. Twin River returns 10 others, including six juniors that will step into leadership roles next season.

"Overall, the state tournament didn't entirely end the way I was hoping or how our team was hoping," Koch said. "We had expectations of a finalist and possibly more than one medalist, but as many people know, anything and everything can happen at state.