Jones fights back after tough loss

OMAHA - Twin River has yet to send a wrestler to the top of the state podium. Senior Jaxson Jones had maybe the best shot of any prior Titan, entering Omaha last week as the career leader in wins, wins in a season and a No. 3 ranking.
But Jones' quest for the top was rerouted before it had hardly taken off. The senior lost in the quarterfinals and was sent to the consolation round last Friday evening at the CHI Health Center.
Then came decision time. Would Jones wallow in pity for what could no longer be or summon his pride and show heart in a difficult situation? Coach Kalin Koch wasn't surprised when it was the latter.
Jones fought to stay alive for the medal round just about an hour after his dreams were crushed and won four in a row on his way to a bronze medal.
The senior ends his career as the most accomplished wrestler in program history and leaves behind a legacy to build on for Koch and those who remain.
With Jones in Omaha were sophomore Ashton Johnson (120 pounds) and younger brother Jed (182).
"Even though gold was no longer an option, Jaxson showed true grit and battled his way back," Koch said. "He could have quit and ended his career without a medal, but he was on a mission to prove he probably should have been in the finals ... I am very proud to to have been in his corner all the way."
Jones closes his career with three losses, two of which he avenged at the state tournament. He went 51-3 in his final season, losing to Class B 160-pound champion Kobe Lyons of York in December, dropping a 7-6 match to No. 2 Sam Moore of Central City on Jan. 21 and suffering an 11-4 loss at the hands of 39-8 Ryan Gabriel of Ord.
Jones came back around on the bracket starting in four consecutive decision wins - 6-3, 6-5, 1-0 and 7-3.
The 6-3 victory set him up for a heartbreak round matchup against Moore. Jones led 4-0 after two before allowing a reversal and takedown for a 5-4 advantage in the third. Moore hit the takedown with 34 seconds remaining and cut jones moments later. Jones was assessed a stalling penalty but hung on.
He reached the consolation final by riding out O'Neill's Servando Gonzalez in the second and scoring the lone point on a third-period escape. Revenge against Gabriel earned him a third place medal. Up 4-1 in the third, Jones allowed a reversal then escaped and took Gabriel down with 22 seconds left for the win.
Jones ends his time as a Titan with 159 career wins, a 159-38 record, the only Twin River wrestler to reach 50 wins in a season, a 94% single season winning percentage, 81% career winning percentage, seven single season records, 10 career records, the only four-time state qualifier in the program and the only double medalist as well.
"Jaxson will leave a legacy on Twin River wrestling and has definitely set the bar high for those to come after him in the future," Koch said. "I hope our future teams, and future wrestlers, current and younger, use his career as something they can set their sights on and work toward."
Johnson had perhaps the most exciting moment of any Titan in Omaha. Down 8-3 with 30 seconds remaining, Johnson escaped to make it 8-4 then hit a takedown and nearfall with only six seconds on the clock for a five-point move and the win.
He lost 7-3 and then 6-4 in the next two rounds.
Jed Jones was eliminated in just two matches but lost one 3-2 and the other 2-0.
Jaxson Jones is the only graduating senior on the roster. Twin River returns 10 others, including six juniors that will step into leadership roles next season.
"Overall, the state tournament didn't entirely end the way I was hoping or how our team was hoping," Koch said. "We had expectations of a finalist and possibly more than one medalist, but as many people know, anything and everything can happen at state.
"... Even though things didn't go as planned or as hoped, we battled and continued to keep our program on the rise. We have established ourselves this year, and over the past few years, with people starting to recognize who we are more and more and what we are capable of doing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.