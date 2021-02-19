Kamrath captures win at state

OMAHA - Perhaps it wasn't the exact ending Ben Kamrath imagined for his wrestling career, but the alternative was unthinkable. The Scotus Central Catholic senior wrestled at state for the first time Friday in Omaha and won a match in between two losses.
Not being there at all would have been worse no matter how it ended.
A year after coming up short in the heartbreak round of districts, finally arriving in Omaha put a cap on a career that has been a constant build toward finding a way to state. Normally, Kamrath would have been able to stay an extra day, but such is life in the COVID era of condensed scheduling.
He won't leave behind any medals or the so the first era of Scotus wrestlers established in the early years of the program. But in sort of a bridge from those years to the next, Kamrath said he can walk away proud that he did what he could to develop Scotus wrestling to the next set of state champions.
Along with Kamrath in Omaha was junior Riley Eickmeier. He went 0-2 and was also eliminated.
"It's been a ride, it's been fun and it's been a lot of ups and downs," Kamrath said. "Big up to be here and make it to state. Disappointed it ended the way it did, but you can't win 'em all. It's been fun, and the team has been fun all four years. It's been a good atmosphere."
Fourth last week in the Schuyler district, Kamrath started the Class B 170-pound bracket against district champ and Coaches Association No. 3 Jacob Awiszus of Gering. Awiszus needed just 47 seconds to pin Kamrath and won again in the next round by pin for a trip to the semifinals.
Kamrath was the dominant one in the first round of consolations. He scored three takedowns on Brandon Cavender of Ralston and racked up 10 points on nearfalls in a 17-3 victory.
Jackson Phelps of Hastings, No. 5 in the division, ended Kamrath's career in a 15-1 major decision. He beat Kamrath the week before in the district third place match as well.
"I can't say enough positive things about Ben Kamrath. He was the heart and soul of our team and did a fantastic job leading practices every day, being that emotional guy when we needed it and that physical guy when we needed it," coach Tyler Linder said. "He was the leader that we rode all the way here."
Eickmeier, a fellow district fourth place finisher, he faced No. 4 Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth on the 160-pound bracket. Colgrove scored takedowns in the first and second period, converting the second into a pin. Eickmeier led Josiah Mobley of Scottsbluff 5-0 but fell victim to his own five-point move and was pinned with a second left in the first period in the next round.
Eickmeier and Kamrath were training partners this season. Eickmeier will likely be facing a heavier teammate next year - freshman Spencer Wittwer, who won a subdistrict title but came up short last weekend. Kamrath sees potential in his former practice opponent and said he believes big things are ahead.
"Those two guys are going to push each other every single day in practice," Kamrath said. "I could easily see a medal in Riley's future, no problem."
As far as what Kamrath leaves behind, perseverance was the lesson he tried to teach.
"I hope I left behind a legacy of hard work, never giving up," he said. "Even in the down times, I hope they remember me as always working hard and picking myself up to keep wrestling and keep going and keep fighting."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.