Kamrath captures win at state

OMAHA - Perhaps it wasn't the exact ending Ben Kamrath imagined for his wrestling career, but the alternative was unthinkable. The Scotus Central Catholic senior wrestled at state for the first time Friday in Omaha and won a match in between two losses.

Not being there at all would have been worse no matter how it ended.

A year after coming up short in the heartbreak round of districts, finally arriving in Omaha put a cap on a career that has been a constant build toward finding a way to state. Normally, Kamrath would have been able to stay an extra day, but such is life in the COVID era of condensed scheduling.

He won't leave behind any medals or the so the first era of Scotus wrestlers established in the early years of the program. But in sort of a bridge from those years to the next, Kamrath said he can walk away proud that he did what he could to develop Scotus wrestling to the next set of state champions.

Along with Kamrath in Omaha was junior Riley Eickmeier. He went 0-2 and was also eliminated.