Kamrath, Eickmeier claim medals in Albion

The two wrestlers exchanged escapes in the second and third periods. It was a 1-1 tie just about halfway through the third when Gonzalez found the winning move for a takedown. Kamrath escaped with 37 seconds remaining but couldn't generate any offense the rest of the way.

He quickly moved on and put together a dominant performance over Eli Dozler of Boone Central. Waiting in the consolation final was Eickmeier for a second rematch in 10 days. Kamrath won in a Jan. 21 dual 7-4 and pinned Eickmeier at the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 23. Saturday he scored the first takedown, found another in the second period but was reversed before eventually ending the second ahead 7-3. Eickmeier tied it up with his own reversal then turned Kamrath for two nearfall points. The Scotus senior reversed back with 47 seconds left, was called for stalling but never let Eickmeier up and hung on to the one-point win.

Riley Eickmeier suffered through the opposite scenario when he lost to Aquinas Catholic's second-ranked Nolan Eller in the semifinals for a third time this season. Eller produced a takedown 17 seconds into the match and converted it into a pin moments later.