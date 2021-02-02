Kamrath, Eickmeier claim medals in Albion

Scotus senior Ben Kamrath and junior Riley Eickmeier saw runs to gold medals come to an end in the semifinals on Saturday at the Dale Bonge Invite in Albion but bounced back with wins and claimed medals in the Shamrocks' final event of the regular season.
Kamrath won his fifth medal of the season and followed up a Centennial Conference Championship with a bronze medal. Eickmeier also collected his fifth medal and took fourth a week after runner-up finish at the conference meet. Paul Littlefield won a 6-2 decision in the consolation round but was beaten in his next match and came up just short of a medal.
Scotus scored 32 points and was 11th in the team standings. Class C-1 No. 3 Aquinas Catholic took the top spot by a margin of better than 60 points over tournament hosts Boone Central.
Kamrath won by 15-0 technical fall with 23 seconds left in his quarterfinal match before suffering a 3-2 loss. He bounced back with a 9-1 major decision victory and defeated Marcus Eickmeier of Aquinas 9-8 - a wrestler he's seen three times this season.
"Ben was kind of in a tough position against (Servando Gonzalez of O'Neill) in the semifinals. (Gonzalez) is kind of a counter wrestler who waits for you to shoot and make a mistake. That had Ben off his game a little bit early on," coach Tyler Linder said. "... That was a buzz saw that he ran into, but I thought he responded really well the rest of the tournament."
The two wrestlers exchanged escapes in the second and third periods. It was a 1-1 tie just about halfway through the third when Gonzalez found the winning move for a takedown. Kamrath escaped with 37 seconds remaining but couldn't generate any offense the rest of the way.
He quickly moved on and put together a dominant performance over Eli Dozler of Boone Central. Waiting in the consolation final was Eickmeier for a second rematch in 10 days. Kamrath won in a Jan. 21 dual 7-4 and pinned Eickmeier at the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 23. Saturday he scored the first takedown, found another in the second period but was reversed before eventually ending the second ahead 7-3. Eickmeier tied it up with his own reversal then turned Kamrath for two nearfall points. The Scotus senior reversed back with 47 seconds left, was called for stalling but never let Eickmeier up and hung on to the one-point win.
Riley Eickmeier suffered through the opposite scenario when he lost to Aquinas Catholic's second-ranked Nolan Eller in the semifinals for a third time this season. Eller produced a takedown 17 seconds into the match and converted it into a pin moments later.
Eickmeier recovered for an 11-5 decision but dropped the bronze medal match to 22-10 Fabian Acevado 3-2. The Scotus junior trailed 1-0 to start the third but was awarded a penalty point on an illegal hold and escaped for the 2-1 lead with 34 seconds showing on the scoreboard. Acevado found a takedown with five seconds remaining and denied Eickmeier the victory.
"I'm proud of him for wrestling back. You're walking out of a very tough tournament in a very tough year with a medal," Linder said. "We're happy, but we're not satisfied. That's what districts will be for."
And Scotus was just happy to have the chance. After Wahoo Neumann was forced to cancel its tournament, Linder had to scramble for a new event. He found one that included two ranked teams and several ranked wrestlers. But for as tough as the competition was, that might have been exactly what SCC needed just a few days before the postseason.
"We were looking at Red Cloud and Arapahoe and places in Iowa, just anything to try and get in. They graciously opened our doors for us and we're very thankful," Linder said. "With that being said, that's a high-quality tournament with some tough matchups. Some of the matchups there, you're going to see some of those repeated at the state tournament."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.