Kamrath, Eickmeier realize state dreams

SCHUYLER - Hopes for extending the Scotus Central Catholic season hung in the balance following two semifinal defeats for and an opening round defeat for the three Shamrocks at the district tournament on Saturday in Schuyler.

One of those three had been here before, and it was his last chance.

But with the end of his varsity career staring him in the face, Scotus senior Ben Kamrath never blinked and can finally call himself a state qualifier. Junior Riley Eickmeier will join him.

Spencer Wittwer, who made a surprising run to the subdistrict title last week, saw his season come to a close in the heartbreak round. But just a freshman, Wittwer looks well on his way to finding his way to Omaha soon.

Kamrath and Eickmeier both won their opening round matches, were defeated in the semifinals and had to win in the consolation semis to stay alive. And while the pressure was high, neither had a particularly difficult challenge, punching their tickets to state with decisive 8-0 and 12-0 wins.

They lost in the third place match but took it in stride, eyes fixed on next week and appreciative of taking the next step.