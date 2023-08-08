Columbus High senior Kasen Grape earned the selection to represent Nebraska at the 2023 AAU Scholastic Duals on June 21-22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Grape competed as a member of the Nebraska Hangin’ 10’s team wrestling at 170 pounds. He finished the two-day tournament 7-3 earning the honor of Copper All-American.

“It was a good experience,” Grape said. “It was pretty fun and it was tough.”

The Hangin’ 10’s placed third in Pool F going 3-2. They opened the tournament with a 49-21 defeat to Brawlers Elite as Grape lost by an 8-0 major decision.

Nebraska won the next two matches, defeating Outkast 42-30 and Black and Blue 53-15. The Discoverer posted falls in both duals, pinning Outkast’s Shai’ron Green at 3 minutes, 46 seconds and Black And Blue’s Brant Bovee at 4:23.

Grape completed pool play with a win via forfeit and a defeat by a 15-3 major decision.

The Hangin’ 10’s were slotted into the Dev-Silver pool. They went 3-0 to earn a spot into the winner’s bracket. After dropping its semifinal match 36-30 to STL Blue, Nebraska claimed third with a 57-18 victory over the North River Mercenaries to finish 19th in the country.

Grape won all three of his Silver pool matches. He pinned Land O’ Lakes’ Jaiden Gerena in the first overtime period after he trailed the match 7-0 early in the second period.

The Discoverer senior posted three reversals and a three-point nearfall to even the match at 9-9 before securing a takedown and an eventual pin at 6:16.

In his next match against Luis Fernandez of the Camden Outsiders Socs, Grape once again rallied from a 7-0 deficit in period two to force overtime.

Fernandez recorded a takedown, a three-point nearfall and a reversal before Grape answered with an escape, a takedown, a reversal and a two-point nearfall to force overtime. Grape won the match by sudden victory 9-7 on a takedown with 16 seconds remaining in overtime.

Grape defeated FC Boom Squad’s Hunter Marlow 11-10. The bout was squared 6-6 heading into the third period. Grape secured a reversal and a three-point nearfall to take a 11-8 lead with 1:07 remaining. He conceded two penalties, but he was able to secure the victory finishing with three reversals, two escapes and one nearfall.

In the semifinals, Grape suffered an 18-3 defeat by tech fall. Grape picked up his second win by forfeit in the third-place match.

The senior finished the tournament fourth on the Hangin’ 10’s with 50 match points and fifth earning 36 team points.

“I just had a positive attitude and I was really relaxed,” Grape said.

After qualifying for the state meet as a sophomore, Grape fell short of returning to Omaha last year going 20-18 and losing in the heartbreak round at districts.

That’s fueled his summer as he approaches his final high school wrestling season.

“I went to Florida to get better,” Grape said. “It feels pretty good. I feel better than I did last year going into the season.