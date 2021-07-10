Kasik steps down at Schuyler hopeful of a brighter future for the Warriors

“I don’t know which needs to come first. I think the hard work probably has to come first," Kasik said. "There are pockets where our kids are doing that and our coaches are doing that, and I really think it’s going to take a group of kids that are no longer satisfied with where we’re at to put in the extra work and demand that of their teammates and not settle for anything less than success.

"While it’s easy to say that, it takes a lot to get to that point. I’m confident that will happen. I do think our facilities help that. I’m very pleased with the head coaching staff we’re going to have here next year. While some of those coaches are new, young and haven’t coached in their sport much, I think they have a belief that with hard work they’re going to be better. Once it starts rolling in the right direction I think it can change pretty quickly. But it’s going to take a lot of work to get to that point."

Kasik interviewed coaches and helped make the decisions on hiring with longevity and attitude in mind. For it to work long term, he realizes the coaches have to be long term as well. Winning tomorrow likely isn't possible, so how does one know if he's got the right person for the situation?