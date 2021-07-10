Kasik steps down at Schuyler hopeful of a brighter future for the Warriors

Schuyler Central High School Activities and Athletic Director Jim Kasik stepped down after more than 30 years with the school officially on June 30. He's been a teacher, coach and AD during a lean time for Warrior athletics.
Before his time was up, he was busy finding coaches for open positions with football, volleyball, girls basketball, boys basketball and girls track.
Unfortunately, recycling coaches and filling vacancies has been a regular part of his AD role. Several coaches have come in confident in a turnaround only to slip out of town just a year or two later.
The football program almost went through five years of winless seasons a few years back until a win in the final game of 2017. Girls teams went a combined 3-73 last year and have won just a handful of games each season over the past 10-15 years.
Each program has had maybe a year or two of resurgence, but only wrestling and boys soccer have had any kind of consistency.
That must have been a hard pill to swallow for a guy who led Schuyler wrestling during arguably its greatest era. His 21 years in charge produced the most state qualifiers, medalists and champions the Warriors had ever seen.
Having been a part of that, he walks away from the school confident that it can be duplicated in other areas. For Schuyler to provide its student body with the best learning experience, he said winning, not just competing, must again become part of the culture.
"There comes a point where we cannot be an intramural-type athletic department. We have to be able to compete because that's a life lesson," he said. "Our kids are all going to go out and compete for jobs and compete in the real world; activities and athletics are an extension of that. It's not enough just to compete."
Kasik understands the impact success earned by hard work can have on a teenager. He experienced it himself while wrestling for legendary Schuyler coach Roger Barry and saw many of the same elements when he took over not long after.
Kasik had no wrestling background when he stepped on the mat for his first practice with the Warriors. He was mostly getting manhandled every day in training while never quite understanding how he was improving. But Barry saw it, and he encouraged Kasik to remain on the team with the promise success would come.
It eventually did. Kasik steadily grew into a team contributor and qualified for state as a senior. He can't imagine just how different his life would be had he not heeded Barry's advice.
That high school career gave him the opportunity to wrestle at UNK for a season then eventually help out on the staff as a grad assistant for a semester. When he earned his degree, Schuyler was the first place to offer him a job. He accepted, took over as head wrestling coaching in 1992, assisted on the football staff and split duties as the AD in his first stint from 2000-2005.
When the administration was looking for a full-time AD without teaching and coaching commitments, he stepped away so he could remain the wrestling coach and lead his own boys who were just starting to become varsity age.
He gave way to current head coach Jeremy Hlavac in 2014 and regained the AD role again in 2016.
As wrestling coach, his teams had 155 dual wins, 40% of the school's state qualifiers, nearly half of all the state medalists, four of the 11 state champions and six of the 12 Warrior teams that were among the top 10 at the state tournament.
The reassurance he had from Barry all those years ago was something he often used with his own wrestlers. In the classroom, Kasik helped to develop the Industrial Arts side of academics and a Building Trades program that teaches students how to build a house. As an athletic director, though he wasn't the driving force for the project, Kasik helped lead Schuyler into a new era with new facilities. Also as AD, he set up a mentorship program among the school's coaches.
“I think your legacy is something you cannot orchestrate. It’s what people say about you after you leave, and it’s a reflection of what you did," he said. "Hopefully people will say that I was honest and treated them the way they wanted to be treated, pushed them to be better and worked with them to make this institution a better place.”
Kasik's official final day was June 30. He's looking for something else part time while also dedicating more energy to running and growing his taxidermy business.
He did his first-ever taxidermy project in high school for a guy in town who still has it up in the garage. Kasik has tried to persuade him to take it down for a redo, but since it's his first, his first customer wants to keep it that way.
Although he started while he was himself a Warrior wrestler, a class during the summer of 1994 with a world champion in Iowa made him what he is today. Kasik has had steady and growing business since then mounting birds, fish and his expertise, white tail deer. The growth of his business is one reason he's leaving education. It was becoming a situation where he had to begin turning customers away.
Like his wrestling career, from no-nothing to novice to state qualifier then college wrestler, Kasik relied on hard work and belief to find his way.
It's also how he sees Schuyler finding its way once again. Granted, demographics have shifted. Nearly all of the sports offered are foreign to the students' cultural background. Warrior athletes are typically years behind their opponents in terms of training and experience. But Kasik said that's too much of an excuse. Hard work and belief can change all that.
“I don’t know which needs to come first. I think the hard work probably has to come first," Kasik said. "There are pockets where our kids are doing that and our coaches are doing that, and I really think it’s going to take a group of kids that are no longer satisfied with where we’re at to put in the extra work and demand that of their teammates and not settle for anything less than success.
"While it’s easy to say that, it takes a lot to get to that point. I’m confident that will happen. I do think our facilities help that. I’m very pleased with the head coaching staff we’re going to have here next year. While some of those coaches are new, young and haven’t coached in their sport much, I think they have a belief that with hard work they’re going to be better. Once it starts rolling in the right direction I think it can change pretty quickly. But it’s going to take a lot of work to get to that point."
Kasik interviewed coaches and helped make the decisions on hiring with longevity and attitude in mind. For it to work long term, he realizes the coaches have to be long term as well. Winning tomorrow likely isn't possible, so how does one know if he's got the right person for the situation?
For Kasik there's been an easy answer to that question. It's an approach he tried to live by in his three-plus decades and one he hopes to leave behind for those that follow.
“I think for any head coach, you take that first job and you think you’ve got all the answers and you find out you weren’t prepared, and you only knew a fraction of what you thought you knew," he said. "If you take it with that approach, and learn something new every day, and get better every day, it keeps you humble but also makes you grow and makes you better.
"Teaching and coaching and education has been a great career for me. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. There were very few days I did not look forward to coming to work and trying to help teachers and kids get better."
