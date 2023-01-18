Kobe Micek places sixth at Schuyler, Shamrocks split triangular

SCHUYLER - Scotus Central Catholic wrestling competed in one of the toughest meets in Nebraska on Saturday taking part in the Schuyler Invite. The meet featured five of the top 12 teams in Class B in returning state points.

Kobe Micek was the lone Shamrock to reach the podium, earning a sixth-place medal at 113 pounds. The freshman went 3-2 earning wins in the first round and in the consolation second and third rounds.

"It was a tough tournament for a lot of our guys," Scotus head coach Rod Boss said. "With guys not having winning records, they don't get seeded so they're just thrown in there against the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds right away which doesn't help. I thought overall we wrestled alright. We got plenty to work on."

Micek opened the meet with a 27-second pin of Shelby-Rising City's Bailey Turpitt. In the quarterfinals, Lexington's Daylen Naylor defeated Micek by fall at 3:23.

The freshman bounced back with back-to-back falls in the consolation bracket. For the second time this season, Micek defeated Aquinas Catholic's Symon Kastl with a fall at 2:39. He then pinned Malcolm's Cody Barton at 1:44.

In the consolation semifinals, Aurora's Karsten Hohm pinned Micek at 1:16. Micek placed sixth after not being able to wrestle for fifth due to reaching his five-match limit.

"It went pretty good," Micek said. "I felt like in my fifth match I could have done better."

It's the second medal in as many meets for Micek as he improved to 22-10 this season. Of his 22 wins, 17 have come via pin. He said his season's been going pretty good.

"I started off with an injury at the beginning of the year," Micek said. "Just coming back from that and still having a winning record feels pretty good."

Boss said he hopes competing against the type of competition will be a springboard for Micek heading into the final weeks of the season.

"He (Micek) keeps on gaining confidence every time he steps on the mat. He's been really working really hard in practice. He's got a good practice partner in Hunter (Brunkhorst). They really kind of push each other in practice and you can really see that in the tournaments," Boss said. "We expect big things from Kobe (Micek). We say these guys are freshmen, but they wrestled 30-something matches in the offseason. They're kind of growing up right before our eyes."

Spencer Shotkoski, Paul Littlefield and David DeLeon recorded one win each. Shotkoski (14-16) defeated Ralston's Gage Monroe by a 9-1 major decision in the first round of the 145-pound consolation tournament on two takedowns, a two-point reversal and one penalty.

Littlefield (13-18) bounced back from a first round defeat with a pin of Wayne's Zander Liston at 2:04. DeLeon, in his first meet since Dec. 2, secured a 6-4 win over Lakeview's Bo Mahoney in the 285 consolation second round.

"David (DeLeon) hasn't been back on the mat much, but he was able to get his arm raised and that was a goal," Boss said. "I think if he would've been back a little bit earlier, he'll probably be a little bit more conditioned too where he might have been able to pull out another match, but he's only had a few practices since being back."

More than the wins and losses, the Shamrocks saw numerous wrestlers get mat time either on Saturday or in Friday's Schuyler JV Invite. Brayden Flemming won gold and Ryan Allen, Thomas Settje and Henry Ramaekers claimed silver medals on Friday.

The Schuyler Invite also gave Scotus the chance to wrestle against Ralston and Scottsbluff, two teams paired in the same district meet.

"A few of these guys were able to wrestle in the JV and varsity tournaments. They were able to get some quality mat time Friday night with some of the JV wrestlers. I tell the kids every time you step on the mat you are getting better, win or lose, you are getting better. A lot of these guys haven't wrestled much before, so it's a good learning season for them," Boss said. "I told them the offseason is when they're going to get better for these guys who haven't wrestled much before. Some of the kids were able to get three or four matches on Friday and a couple of matches on Saturday, so that's good mat time for these kids."

On Thursday, the Shamrocks split the Fremont Bergan triangular. They defeated the Knights 58-24 and lost to Boys Town 57-24 to push their record to 6-14.

Shotkoski, Jackson Baumert, Ramaekers, Micek, Carter Sucha, Allen and Mike Krienke recorded pins against Bergan. Littlefield recorded an 8-0 major decision and Flemming and Hunter Brunkhorst won by forfeit.

Brunkhorst, Micek and Krienke recorded falls against the Cowboys while Flemming won by forfeit. Boys Town secured eight wins by fall, one by decision and one by forfeit.

Next up for Scotus is the Centennial Conference meet on Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic. Boss said the Schuyler Invite provided a gauge of where the wrestlers are at and what they need to work on.

"I'm pretty confident going into conference play. I hope we finally have our whole roster going. That would be great. I think we would be very competitive at conference. Coming from a tournament like that (Schuyler), you can't hang your head low. You're going up against some of the premier talent in the state," Boss said. "It shows what you need to do as an individual to get better and work on every day to get better and to reach where you need to be if you want to be a state medalist or a state qualifier or even become a state champion. There's a lot of work that needs to be done."