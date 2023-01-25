Kobe Micek wins first conference title, Hunter Brunkhorst earns silver

Scotus Central Catholic freshman Kobe Micek captured his first Centennial Conference title Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic. Micek (25-10) made quick work of his three opponents, pinning all of them in 35 seconds or less.

In the quarterfinals, the freshman pinned Lincoln Christian's Karter Gabriel in 35 seconds. Micek defeated Aquinas Catholic's Symon Kastl in 27 seconds, setting up a 113-pound final against Fremont Bergan's Ryker Koenig. Micek completed the fall in 23 seconds.

"Each time he steps on the mat, he's (Micek) just getting more and more confident. He likes to attack off the whistle and he really gets after it. He's really come along this year," Shamrocks head coach Rod Boss said. "He started off the season with an injury and that kind of stopped him from wrestling at Lakeview, but he's been kind of lights out for us. He knows there's some tough competition ahead. He's got the confidence to wrestle in some of those matches."

Hunter Brunkhorst (25-14) won four of five matches Saturday to finish as the runner-up at 106. Brunkhorst defeated teammate Brayden Flemming by a 16-1 tech fall followed by a 12-0 major decision over Omaha Concordia's Trevor Hancock. The victory over Hancock likely solidifies a district seed for Brunkhorst at districts next month.

In the first two wins, Brunkhorst recorded four three-point nearfalls, one two-point nearfall, five takedowns and two reversals.

For the third time this season, Brunkhorst fell to Aquinas' Grady Romshek. The Class C state medalist pinned the freshman at 3 minutes, 1 second.

Brunkhorst bounced back with an 11-second fall of Kearney Catholic's Carter Lawrence and a fall at 1:25 against Lincoln Christian's Emmett Cooley.

"He wrestled Hancock from Concordia. That was a match we needed and he looked like a veteran out there wrestling," Boss said. "He took him down in the first period and kind of controlled that match caught the kid on his back in the first period and went up 5-0. He didn't look back after that.

"Sometimes kids kind of crumble under pressure, but he's one kid that steps up to the occasion. Very proud with how hard he works at practice. He's got a pretty good idea of what seed he's going to have at districts and he got the job done."

In total, the Shamrocks won 17 matches at the conference meet. They finished tied for fifth with 76 points. Aquinas Catholic was crowned the conference champion with 262.5 points. Wahoo Neumann was the runner-up with 156.5 points.

Ryan Allen and David DeLeon won two matches each. Allen (13-17) pinned GICC's Spencer Wiens at 3:29 in the first round of the 132-pound tournament. After a 9-5 quarterfinal defeat, Allen tallied a 32-second fall of Hastings St. Cecilia's Loren Uridil before losing 9-2 in the consolation third round.

DeLeon (4-8) won his first two 285 consolation tournament bouts, pinning teammate Alex Evans at 4:09 and Concordia's Jaxon Hoaglen at 1:11. For the second time Saturday, DeLeon lost to Boys Town's Isaiah Pompey by fall.

Carter Sucha (13-18) secured a 120 quarterfinal fall of Boys Town's Salvador Gomez at 1:20 before losing to Landon Sund of Neumann and Bergan's Sawyer Pruss in the semifinals and consolation semifinals, respectively.

Mike Krienke (10-17), after losing in the 138 quarterfinals, earned a first-round consolation pin of Concordia's Felix Kimeu at 3:53. Krienke lost to Aquinas' Jakob Kavan in the consolation semis.

Paul Littlefield (14-20) opened the meet with a 16-0 tech fall of Concordia's Peder Ersland. The senior recorded a pair of three-point and two-point nearfalls to go with three takedowns.

In the 152 quarterfinals, Littlefield lost 17-0 to Aquinas' Jacob Moravec. He lost 3-2 in the consolation second round against Lincoln Lutheran's Colton Roper. Littlefield escaped twice in the match after Roper built a 3-0 lead on an escape and a takedown in period two.

Jackson Baumert (3-13) posted a fall at 2:13 against Neumann's Jack Dart in the 160 quarterfinals. Lincoln Lutheran's Rylen Uhrich and Lincoln Christian's Kahle Kubik pinned Baumert in the next two rounds.

Henry Ramaekers (8-21) rebounded from a 182 quarterfinal loss with a pin of Lincoln Christian's Jonathan Thompson at 2:11. He lost 9-1 to Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lampe in the consolation third round.

Noah Chohon (1-7) earned his first career win, a 220 fifth-round pin of Concordia's Logan Baker at 3:04.

The Shamrocks squared off against Concordia in six matches Saturday, winning five of them. The two schools are paired in the same district tournament.

Scotus hasn't competed in a meet yet this season with its full lineup due to injuries and illness. Boss said they hope to get Spencer Shotkoski, Rudy Brunkhorst and Spencer Wittwer back soon with just two meets left before districts.

"I am excited to get those guys back. We have Boone Central (on Saturday) and that's a very competitive tournament," Boss said. "We'll maybe one or two of those guys back and then we have GICC the following week and then it's district time. We need to get those guys back in the lineup and hopefully, that's around the corner for us."

Scotus will compete in its final duals of the season Thursday at the Lakeview triangular. It'll face Boone Central followed by the Vikings.