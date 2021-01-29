Kudron win highlights Viking victory at Scotus

"It gives me a lot of pride," he said. "I really wanted this progress so I could get down to weight and reestablish somewhat of a diet so I'm not at such low energy. It was very hard and took a lot of dedication to get down."

Riley Eickmeier at 160 pounds and Ben Kamrath at 170 picked up decision wins for SCC. Eickmeier used five takedowns for a 10-4 win. Kamrath's three takedowns and escape gave him a 7-0 victory.

Eickmeier is 25-8 on the year. Kamrath is 28-6. Eickmeier was a Centennial conference runner-up last week. Kamrath won gold.

Although the score wasn't what Scotus had hoped for, coach Tyler Linder was glad to see the event happen regardless. For two crosstown rivals to go a whole year without a dual didn't seem right. It was planned as a triangular Tuesday at Boone Central. BC couldn't make the rescheduled date because of its conference tournament on Thursday night.

Scotus will see Boone Central at the Dale Bonge Invitational in Albion on Saturday. Lakeview heads to Hastings for the Central Tournament at Adams Central.