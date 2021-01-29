Kudron win highlights Viking victory at Scotus

Lakeview junior Lyle Kudron fought off his back for a win in Thursday's dual at Scotus Central Catholic.
The Vikings won all but three weight classes, and put together a 63-12 team win, making Kudron's comeback somewhat trivial. But for his teammates and coaches, it was perhaps the most meaningful win of the night.
Kudron started the year more than 40 pounds above the 285-pound weight limit at heavyweight, he had never wrestled before and, until Thursday, had only won a single match.
"I have lunch duty, so, I caught him at lunch and talked to him about coming out for wrestling and giving it a try and getting into a little better shape," Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen said. "He likes football. This was a way for him to add to that. He's lost quite a bit of weight, he's moving a lot better and he's a more confident guy."
Kudron took to the mat in the eighth match of the night, just past the halfway mark. Lakeview won five of the previous seven and led 27-6 at the time when he stared across the circle from Scotus senior Evan Ruskamp - another newcomer to the sport.
Ruskamp scored the first takedown and had exposed Kudron's back to the mat for a three count, building a 4-0 lead. But as he attempted to pin Kudron with the two facing one another, Kudron reversed and heard the whistle sound moments later. His win by fall in 1:26 follows up win at the Schuyler Invite in the consolation round from Jan. 16.
Kudron is 2-6 but happy to be competing.
"I was like, 'Oh crap,' as soon as he got me on my butt," he said. "I knew I had to fight off; just got him with the fat man roll."
Bargen, as a coach, was clearly looking out for his team while recruiting Kudron. Lakeview didn't have anyone at heavyweight to fill that slot in the lineup. But team success aside, Bargen was also hoping to, as he put it, "give a good kid a chance to be successful."
While it hasn't been easy, it's been worth it.
"It's very interesting. There's a lot of hard work that went into it," Kudron said. "I started out at 328, so I had to get down and lose 44 pounds. That's the biggest progress I've ever gotten."
Kudron's win was followed by five more for the Lakeview lineup - four by pin and one forfeit. Scotus found one more victory at 126 for Gabe Gassen when he accepted a forfeit.
Lakeview winners included Hayden Johnston (forfeit), Brock Mahoney (pin), Landon Ternus (forfeit), Austin Smith (pin), Erick Bello (pin), Noah Wyatt (forfeit), Owen Bargen (pin), Pablo Tellez (injury time), Kevin Dominguez (forfeit) and Logan Jaixen (pin).
Kudron didn't think making weight was possible this year. Thanks to the workouts he completes during training, no snacking in between meals and a slightly more strict diet, he found a way to put himself in position.
"It gives me a lot of pride," he said. "I really wanted this progress so I could get down to weight and reestablish somewhat of a diet so I'm not at such low energy. It was very hard and took a lot of dedication to get down."
Riley Eickmeier at 160 pounds and Ben Kamrath at 170 picked up decision wins for SCC. Eickmeier used five takedowns for a 10-4 win. Kamrath's three takedowns and escape gave him a 7-0 victory.
Eickmeier is 25-8 on the year. Kamrath is 28-6. Eickmeier was a Centennial conference runner-up last week. Kamrath won gold.
Although the score wasn't what Scotus had hoped for, coach Tyler Linder was glad to see the event happen regardless. For two crosstown rivals to go a whole year without a dual didn't seem right. It was planned as a triangular Tuesday at Boone Central. BC couldn't make the rescheduled date because of its conference tournament on Thursday night.
Scotus will see Boone Central at the Dale Bonge Invitational in Albion on Saturday. Lakeview heads to Hastings for the Central Tournament at Adams Central.
"There are times when you go and you know, 'Well, they've got a little more experience than we do and they're better on paper. So, maybe we wouldn't miss it.' But we needed this tonight, coming off of a couple snow days," Linder said. "... Going into those matches we just told our kids they needed to fight and find ways to extend matches. I think we saw that with some of these matches."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.