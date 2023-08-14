Lakeview junior Lacy Lemburg competed on the Nebraska Junk Yard Dogs team at the 2023 AAU Wrestling Scholastic Girls National Duals on June 21-22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Lemburg won her first five matches before dropping the final two she competed in as the Junk Yard Dogs placed 12th in the Gold bracket.

"It was pretty awesome. Just like a new level of competition that I've never experienced before," Lemburg said. "It was pretty nice to get out there and wrestle somebody else. Just better competition to get better in the offseason."

In Pool A play, the Junk Yard Dogs went 3-2 with Lemburg winning all five of her individual matches.

Lemburg pinned RPA Wrestling's at 1 minute, 59 seconds in a 42-41 win for Nebraska. Iowa So Fluffy defeated the Junk Yard Dogs 45-33, but Lemburg secured her second fall at 2:57 against Kaydn Meyer.

The Diamond Fish handed Nebraska their second loss 46-31 as Lemburg pinned Fiona Ritchie at 1:33. In her penultimate match of pool play, Lemburg pinned Charlie's Angels-Illinois' Camila O'Leary-Salas at 1:33 as Nebraska won 58-24.

The Junk Yard Dogs closed out Pool A with a 45-30 victory over Charlie's Angels-Georgia. Lemburg defeated Ella Hughes by a 5-4 decision. It was 2-2 after one period after Hughes took down Lemburg and Lemburg scored a reversal.

Hughes entered the third period with a 4-3 advantage after a takedown and a Lemburg escape. The senior took down Hughes with 41 seconds remaining for the winning move.

In the Gold bracket, Lemburg suffered a 16-1 tech fall defeat in Nebraska 68-12 loss to the Iowa Despicables. Lemburg was pinned by STL Green's Toby Goertz in a 57-24 defeat in her final match of the tournament.

Lemburg finished the tournament with four pins totaling 8 minutes and 2 seconds. She scored 27 points for Nebraska, tied for the sixth-most on the team.

"I did pretty good the first day pinning all four girls. The next day I had a really good girl, but ended up coming out on top just by points," Lemburg said. "I had this girl from Iowa and I ended up getting hurt and then I tried to battle through it, but next match didn't go my way so my coach told me I was done. It was a little bit upsetting, but it was probably the right choice since it was the offseason and didn't want to ruin more heading into normal season."

It's been a busy summer for Lemburg competing in various state and national tournaments. She wrestled twice in Iowa and went to Virginia, Florida and Branson, Missouri. Lemburg will return to Iowa for a tournament in October.

Lemburg said she's been mainly focusing on improving her feet and gaining confidence in that area. The senior also said she's trying to get better on top and making sure she's moving more on bottom.

"It was really beneficial, especially against Iowa girls since they've been wrestling a lot longer there," Lemburg said. "They have way better technique, so like some girls run legs there and I'm not used to that especially in Nebraska since it's a new sport here."