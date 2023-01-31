Lacy Lemburg wins Central Conference gold, eight others medal

Lacy Lemburg claimed gold at the Central Conference meet Saturday. Eight other Lady Vikes would also medal in conference play.

The Lady Vikes finished with 152 points as a team for fourth place, the Lexington girls took first place with 160 team points.

Lemburg (30-2) claimed the highest finish for the Lakeview girls Saturday after winning three matches. She opened the day with a bye prior to three straight wins to claim the gold.

In the three wins, Lemburg started by pinning Gabrielle Vu of Lexington at the 3:15 mark. She would then win her final matches by a 10-4 decision over Romilia Pineda of Schuyler and Grace Wioskowski of Adams Central in a 5-0 match in the 120-pound first-place match.

Four more Lady Vikes managed to reach first-place matches while losing in the gold round to take silver.

Ayshia Delancey (17-11) was the first to take silver with a double bye to start the day. She would then win with a pin at 1:09 in the 110-pound semifinal. In the first-place match, Delancey would fall via pin at 1:04.

Ellison Berkeland (18-15) advanced past the first round with a bye, she would go on to win two matches with a pin at 3:45 and a 4-2 decision in the semifinal.

Berkeland would lose in the 115-pound first-place match in 51 seconds by a pin.

Libby Held (22-11) took a bye in the first round before winning the next two matches by pinfalls at 1:08 and 2:00. In the 125-pound first-place match she would lose by a fall at 1:56.

Morgan Finecy (26-9) also had an opening-round bye in the 140-pound bracket. She would then win the next matches with a pin in 55 seconds and a pin at 1:23. Finecy dropped her last match of the day in the first-place match with a pin in 37 seconds.

Callie Held (21-15) took third for the Lady Vikes in the 105-pound bracket following a bye and then a loss by a pin at 3:14 and another bye before her final three matches. In her final three matches, Held would sweep with pinfall victories at 2:22, 1:44 and 3:59.

Marissa Colegrove (15-17) claimed fourth place for Lakeview with a bye to start the day. She would then win with a pin at 3:32 before dropping her first match of the day via pinfall at 5:28. Colegrove won in the 135-pound consolation semifinal on a pin at 1:23 before losing in the third-place match in a 3-2 tiebreaker.

The final two medalists for the Lady Vikes were Karlie Pelc and Hannah Ogan each taking sixth place in the Central Conference meet.

Lakeview's next matches will start Friday in the NSAA Girls District 3 meet at Lincoln Southeast.