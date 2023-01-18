Lacy Lemburg wins gold at Schuyler and Battle Creek

SCHUYLER - Lakeview sophomore Lacy Lemburg earned back-to-back gold medals, standing atop the podium at Friday's Schuyler Girls Invite and Monday's Battle Creek Girls Invite.

Lemburg earned three wins on Friday, pinning Beatrice's Ashton Hofeling and Ralston's Oliviana Medina. The sophomore defeated Hofeling at 1 minute, 23 seconds and Medina at 5:41.

In the 120-pound first-place match, Lemburg defeated High Plains' Dakota Gress by a 2-0 decision. Lemburg scored a second-period reversal for the decisive tally of the bout.

"I feel like it went pretty well. Had a lot of tough competition (today)," Lemburg said. "I felt like I shouldn't have been on my back as much as I was, but I fought out of it and pushed through."

On Monday, Lemburg also won three matches to win the Battle Creek Girls Invite. She earned a quarterfinal fall at 4:45 against West Holt's Madalyn Pistulka.

Lemburg defeated Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Patricia Arroyo 5-1 in the semifinals on two takedowns and one escape, setting up a final against Madison's September Thein.

After a scoreless first period, Lemburg escaped twice in period two with Thein taking her down. In the third, it was Thein who escaped twice and Lemburg who got a takedown to send the match to overtime.

In her first overtime match of the season, Lemburg took down Thein to seal a 6-4 sudden victory.

The six wins over the previous two meets improved her record to 22-2. Lemburg has won 13 straight matches with her only two defeats coming against Aurora's Aubrie Pehrson on Dec. 10 and Dec. 15.

"It's been going pretty good so far," Lemburg said. "Some of the rankings are really messed up right now, but hopefully those clear out a little bit before state so I have a better idea."

On Friday, five other Lady Vikes medaled alongside Lemburg. Libby Held earned bronze, her second-highest placement in any meet this season.

Held won two of her three matches, pinning Wahoo's Katie Elder at 1:40 to reach the 125 semifinals. Jaycee Bruns of Wayne defeated Held by fall in the semifinals.

In the third-place match, Held bounced back with a pin at 4:57 against Wood River's Sara Philmalee. After Monday's meet, Held's record stands at 15-9.

Finecy (19-8) medaled in both meets, placing fourth at Schuyler and fifth at Battle Creek. The junior pinned Blair's Jaysie Garcia-Abalos in 2:35 in the 140 quarterfinals before suffering defeats in the semifinals and third-place match.

On Monday, Finecy split her four matches opening the meet with a fall against South Sioux City's Marleen Alamillo at 3:33.

After defeats in the semifinals and consolation semifinals, the junior ended the day with a 10-4 decision win against Elkhorn Valley's Montana Howard.

Finecy broke through with six unanswered points in the second period on a three-point nearfall, a takedown and an escape. Both wrestlers scored four points in the third with Finecy recording a takedown, escape and a penalty.

Elli Berkeland (13-12) collected a fifth-place medal at Schuyler and a bronze medal Monday at Battle Creek. Berkeland bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat at Schuyler with three consecutive wins.

The freshman posted a 57-second fall of Wayne's Harris Burris, an 8-2 victory against Schuyler's Nadia Pond and a 6-2 win versus Crete's Dianne Jilej in the consolation bracket. In the two decisions, Berkeland tallied three takedowns, two two-point nearfalls and two escapes.

Berkeland collected her second bronze this season at Battle Creek going 3-1. Her only defeat was to Raymond Central's Sophia Shultz, who is 29-1, in the semifinals.

She pinned Crofton's Pamela Dennis at 2:33 in the quarterfinals, Schuyler's Natalie Carreto at 3:31 in the consolation semifinals and Boone Central's Kaylee Miller at 3:39 in the 115 third-place match.

Ayshia DeLancey (12-8) earned a pair of fifth-place medals at 105. In Schuyler, she went 3-1 with falls of Schuyler's Ester Miranda at 3:21, Ralston's Taylor Bergman at 1:34 and Scottsbluff's Emily Reyes Rodriguez at 4:46.

DeLancey finished fifth at Battle Creek on an injury default against Columbus' Marissa Anderson in the fifth-place match.

Hannah Ogan (11-9) placed sixth at Schuyler. After a quarterfinal loss, Ogan pinned Ralston's Dezeray Baker at 3:45. She lost to Beatrice's Kristyanna Dibbles in the fifth-place match by fall.

Lakeview wrestled at Grand Island Northwest for a dual Tuesday before competing in Friday's Neligh-Oakdale Invite.