After qualifying two wrestlers for the state meet last year, the Lakeview girls wrestling team increased that total to five Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.

Lacy Lemburg, Morgan Finecy, Callie Held, Elli Berkeland and Libby Held qualified for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships. Lemburg returns to Omaha for the second straight year while Finecy, Callie, Libby and Berkeland will make their debut on the big stage.

Out of 30 teams, Lakeview finished as the District 3 runner-up with 112 points. Crete won the district title with 133 points.

"It was a great weekend. It was a fun trip. We had great warm-ups both days. It was just a really cool team atmosphere," Lakeview head coach Jeff Bargen said. "I thought the girls were very supportive of each other. It wasn't great the entire time. We had some ups and downs, but they always kind of rebounded out of those."

Lemburg (34-2) was crowned the district champion following four convincing victories. She pinned Lincoln High's Summer Damewood in 58 seconds in the second round and advanced to the quarterfinals on a medical forfeit.

The sophomore defeated Nebraska City's Rylee Stracke by fall at 1:31 to clinch a state berth. In the 120-pound championship bout, Lemburg pinned Lincoln East's Morgan Sindel at 1:12.

"She's (Lemburg) been lights out. Her only two losses were to (Yutan's Aubrie) Pehrson with the second one being a close match. I'm just really excited for her. She's been working hard for this. She's very driven," Bargen said. "She seemed very focused at districts and took care of business. Now we got a couple of weeks here to get ready to go. It's just been a great season for Lacy. She's been a great leader for the rest of the team as well."

Finecy and Libby Held each recovered from tough semifinal defeats to earn their spot in Omaha through the heartbreak round.

Finecy (29-10) recorded a fall of York's Rubi Trejo at 1:25 to advance to the semifinals. The junior led 6-2 against Crete's Le Nelson with 52 seconds remaining, but Nelson recorded a reversal with 19 seconds left and a three-point nearfall to prevail 7-6.

She bounced back in the consolation semifinals, pinning Lincoln High's Jazleen Alvarez at 1:49 to earn a trip to state. Finecy claimed bronze on a fall of Adams Central's Piper Moll at 2:01.

"We were worried about Morgan (Finecy). She really wanted that match and she really wrestled very well in that match. Just had a bad 30 seconds there at the end and that was heartbreaking," Bargen said. "She showed that ability to overcome adversity. She was mentally strongly. She put in the past and bounced back. Super proud of Morgan because that was a tough loss that she took in those semis and she did a great job bouncing back."

Libby (25-13) posted back-to-back falls in the first round and quarterfinals to put herself one win away from state qualification. The junior pinned Lincoln Pius X's Mary Tran in 44 seconds in the first round and Auburn's Mia Gerdes at 1:18 in the quarterfinals.

Libby sported a 4-1 lead over Nebraska City's Jocelyn Davis in the semifinals with under a minute left. A stalling penalty with 42 seconds on the clock and a reversal with 35 seconds remaining tied the match at 4-4.

In overtime, Davis took Libby for the sudden victory.

However, just like Finecy, Libby regrouped and secured a 35-second fall of Thayer Central's Braelyn Degenhardt in the consolation semifinals to earn her spot at state. The junior finished the district meet in fourth.

"She (Libby) had a rough few moments there. I knew she took it hard. After a few more matches, I started looking for her and she met me in the doorway and one of the first things she said was it's in the past, I can't control it," Bargen said. "She was able to do the same thing, be mentally tough and just forget about it and move on. Seeing her sister win before her was important I think as well to get that going and keep that momentum."

Callie and Berkeland took the hard route to punch their tickets to Omaha, winning three consolation matches to place fourth.

Callie (24-17) rebounded from a quarterfinal defeat with pins of Dorchester's Isabella Cornejo at 1:54 and O'Neill's Mollie Corkle at 4:52, setting up a consolation semifinal bout against Millard West's Katlyn Ferguson.

The freshman only needed a second-period escape and a third-period penalty to win 2-0 and qualify for state.

Berkeland (22-17) clinched a first-round fall of Lincoln High's Bayan Sheruza to advance to the quarterfinals, where she lost to Superior's Cheyenne Stacy.

The freshman rebounded with a 10-7 win over Palmyra's Kaylie Vandervort thanks to a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, two takedowns and one escape.

Berkeland reached the consolation semifinals on a 9-1 major decision against Crete's Dianne Jilej. She recorded three takedowns, one reversal and one penalty.

In the consolation semifinals, Berkeland defeated Lincoln Northeast's Geniah Story 8-4 on two takedowns, two escapes and one reversal to secure a spot in Omaha.

"Both of them lost tough quarterfinals that first day. We just talked about doing it one match at a time the next day and making sure we get ready to go each time," Bargen said. "Callie's second match of the day against the O'Neill girl (Corkle) and that was the best I've seen Callie wrestle. She just had great shots, really tough on top. Elli (Berkeland) she's just a scrapper. She came off the mat and she was losing contacts. She just kept battling and battling.

"Both of those two, they obviously believed they can do it. Just took one match at a time and they were really a big boost for our team."

Every Lady Vike recorded at least one at districts, helping the team secure the district runner-up trophy. Ayshia DeLancey (20-13) lost in the heartbreak round to Schuyler's Hasley Salgado after picking up two consolation wins.

Moe Colegrove (17-19) recorded two wins and Karlie Pelc (17-16), Taitum Klug (3-20) and Hannah Ogan (13-18) won one match each.

Every Lady Vike will be eligible to return next season.

"I don't think some of them realized ... Taitum (Klug), without your pin, we would be in third. It really hit home with all those girls. It's special for them all to feel they were a part of that because they were. A lot of them, throughout the season, had their ups and downs," Bargen said. "When your season comes to an end like that, it's a tough day but to see your teammates doing well like that. There was a lot of talk about things we can do before next year and we're hoping everyone wants to come back out."

As for the five who'll wrestle in Omaha, they'll look to make some noise when the girls tournament starts on Feb. 16.

"I knew we had a chance to get five, six possibly if wrestled really well. We had three of those girls who were in the top four seeds and then Callie was at No. 5. Elli (Berkeland) had been wrestling really well," Bargen said. "We figured we could get some through, but it was a really good weekend. Just really proud of the girls and how hard they wrestled and how they supported each other."