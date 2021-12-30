Lady Vikes win four of six against Huskies

Lakeview freshman Lacy Lemburg continues to make it look early in the debut season of Nebraska girls high school wrestling.

Thursday she kept her unbeaten season alive in a pinfall win during a dual with Aurora. Lemburg is now 9-0 on the year and was one of four Lady vikes to win a match against the Huskies.

Aurora picked up the dual win thanks to a larger roster overall, scoring 24 points on forfeits. In head-to-head matches, the Lady Vikes were 4-2.

"I didn't really know what was going to happen," Lemburg said of her hot start. I just went to a few camps, worked in club and worked my butt off in practice."

Lemburg had to work a little bit harder for this pin than two previous against the same foe. Her match against Aurora's Natalie Bisbee was the third time that duo had met following two first-period pins for Lemburg at the Lakeview Invite on Dec. 3.

This time she led 6-2 after a takedown in the second and wrapped it up with 36 seconds left in the second.

She was the first win of the day for the Lakeview girls and made it 12-6 for her victory at 114 pounds. Libby Held followed her with a pin in 1:12 at 126 after the Lady Vikes gave away a forfeit at 120.

Morgan Finecy won at 132 in just 1:07 and Patricia Vivar put her opponent at 145 on the mat in 1:27.

Paola Vivar was defeated at 138 by pinfall. Makiaya De La Cruz suffered the same fate at 165. Aurora won by the final score of 36-24.

