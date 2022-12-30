Lakeview boys best Aurora 54-30, girls fall 34-24

Both the boys and girls wrestling teams took part against Aurora Thursday splitting the duals.

The Vikings picked up a 54-30 win while the Lady Vikes lost in a 34-24 bout.

Lakeview boys

The Lakeview Vikings picked up six wins in the competition, with Levi Lutjelusche picking up a win with a fall at the 0:48 mark. Gerber Recinos earned a fall win at 3:43 and Miguel Cullum topped Elijah Perez at 3:19.

Owen Bargen was the fourth win for the Vikings earning a fall at 1:03, Daniel McManigal and Fabian Recinos also picked up wins win McManigal earning a fall at 1:03 and Fabian earning his win at 1:06.

Following the dual, both Bargen and Cullum lead the Vikings with 15 wins each.

Landon Ternus and Yordi Dominguez are tied for the second-most wins on the team as each has 14.

With their wins, Thursday, Fabian (10), Gerber (10) and Lutjelusche (10) all picked up their second digit in the win column while McManigal earned win one on the year.

Lakeview was unsuccessful in their first two duals as they fell 51-16 to Blair on Dec. 13 and 40-33 to Schuyler two days later.

The Vikings will be back on the mats Friday and Saturday as they take part in the Tri-County Duals along with 10 other schools.

Lady Vikes

In the Lady Vikes first dual of the season on Dec. 13, Lakeview was able to beat Blair 42-36. On Thursday Aurora got the best of Lakeview 34-24.

Only two Lakeview girls picked up wins in Thursday's dual as both Lacy Lemburg (9-2) and Libby Held (6-4) earned victories.

Lemburg was able to pick up a fall at 1:17 and Libby won in 1:04. Ellison Berkeland (4-6), Taitum Klug (2-3) both lost in falls. A Trio of Lady Vikes fell on decisions as Karlie Pelc (6-5) lost 6-2, Marissa Colesgrove (3-7) fell 11-4 and Callie Held (7-7) lost in an 18-7 major decision.

The Lady Vikes will be back in action Thursday as they take part in Norm Mandstedt Invitational along with 54 other teams.