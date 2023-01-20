Lakeview boys, girls wrestling falls in dual to Grand Island Northwest

The Lakeview wrestling teams took part in a dual at Grand Island Northwest Tuesday. The Northwest Vikings were able to pick up wins over the Lakeview boys and Lady Vikes.

As a team, the Lakeview boys lost 40-28 and the Lady Vikes fell 48-30.

Lakeview boys

The Lakeview boys had six individuals earn wins Tuesday with Landon Ternus remaining unbeaten in his senior campaign and Owen Bargen inching closer to a school record.

The Lakeview Vikings started strong against the Northwest Vikings with Yordi Dominguez and Fabian Recinos each earning wins.

Dominguez (26-2) claimed his win on a 10-2 major decision over Nolan Moorman in the 170-pound bout. Dominguez earned six points from three takedowns, three points from a near fall in the second period and a single point from an escape in the third period.

Fabian (19-11) won in the 182-pound match over Cooper Ewoldt on a 7-2 decision. Fabian earned six points off of takedowns and one point from an escape in the third period.

In the 195-pound match, Lakeview's Sebastian De La Cruz (10-18) would narrowly lose to Kolton Kerr in a 6-5 decision. De La Cruz was down by five early but would notch five straight points on an escape in the first, two on a reversal in the second and two more on a takedown as the two would tie at five each before Kerr was able to get his sixth point on an escape to win the match.

Landon Ternus would pick up six points for Lakeview in the 220-pound bout. Ternus (27-0) would make quick work out of Joseph Stein picking up a pin at the 1:04 mark. Prior to the pin, Ternus had a takedown and nearfall. The pinfall is also Ternus' 100th of his career.

Northwest would pick up 37 straight points as a team with Bo Mahoney, Levi Lutjelusche and Nyckili Reynoldson all losing for Lakeview.

Mahoney (10-15) fell to Victor Isele in the 285-pound match with a pin coming at 1:24. Prior to the pin, Mahoney had four escapes in the first period.

Lutjelusche (20-11) lost to Jonathan Taylor in an 8-0 major decision in the 126-pound match.

Reynoldson (2-11) was pinned in 2:10 by Kadyn Friesen during the 132-pound match. Before the pin, Reynoldson recorded one reversal.

Northwest would also add 18 points on forfeit.

The Lakeview boys would close out the night with three consecutive wins. Gerber Recinos, Miguel Cullum and Owen Bargen all earned wins for the Lakeview Vikings.

Gerber (20-10) earned a pin in 2:33 over Max Yendra in the 145-pound match. Gerber record a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the second.

Cullum (28-4) earned his win in a 4-1 decision over Theron Johnson. Cullum had two takedowns in the win, one in the first period and the second in the second period in the 152-pound bout.

Bargen (28-2) continued his run at Lakeview's pin record by winning with a pinfall over Bo Bushhousen in 3:28. Bargen recorded one escape and two takedowns before the pin in 160-pound action.

The Lakeview boys fall to 6-5 in duals on the season. The Vikings will be back in action today at the Madison Invite along with 14 other schools.

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes had five girls earn wins on the night in the loss to the Northwest Lady Vikes. Libby Held and Morgan Finecy each recorded pins for Lakeview in the dual.

Northwest started with a big lead as a team picking up three forfeit wins to start the night before Hanna Ogan lost in the first girls' match of the night.

Ogan (11-10) was pinned in the 190-pound match by Megan Boyd at 1:58.

Northwest would continue to grow its team score lead picking up two more wins by forfeit before Lakeview would get on the board as a team.

Ayshia Delancey (13-8), Ellison Berkeland (14-12) and Lacy Lemburg (23-2) each earned wins by Northwest forfeits.

Held would add six more points for the Lakeview girls' team with a pinfall victory.

Held (16-9) earned the pin at the 1:19 mark over Jaclyn Julian. Held recorded a single takedown en route to the fall in her win.

Marissa Colegrove (10-14) would lose for Lakeview in an Ellie Smidt pinfall at 1:27.

Finecy would record the final win of the night for the Lady Vikes of Lakeview via pinfall.

Finecy (20-8) won in under three minutes over Aubrey Olsufka. Fincey was able to pin Olsufka in 2:52, prior to the pin Finecy recorded two takedowns and an escape in the win.

The Lakeview girls will also be back in action today as they are set to take part in the Neligh-Oakdale Girls Invite. Fourteen other girls teams will also be competing in the invite alongside the Lady Vikes of Lakeview.