Lakeview boys, girls wrestling pick up duals win over Platteview, Bargen picks up 100th pin

Lakeview wrestling played host to Platteview Thursday on alumni night for the Vikings. Both the boys and girls picked up wins in their duals against the Trojans.

The boys earned a 54-24 win as a team while senior Owen Bargen earned the 100th pin of his career. The Lady Vikes won their dual 54-12 as a team.

Lakeview boys wrestling

The Vikings picked up a third win in dual competition Thursday. Platteview earned 18 points off forfeits and Lakeview earned 24. Five Lakeview boys earned a victory through pins for the remaining 30 points including Owen's 100th career pin.

"It's a pretty awesome achievement for him and any wrestler, pretty cool that he's always been a pinner and a finisher," Vikings coach Jeff Bargen said.

Landon Ternus (23-0) started the night for the boys picking up a pin 45 seconds in. Prior to the pin, Ternus had four takedowns and two nearfalls while only allowing three escapes from Platteview's Jordan Martenson. Ternus, who sits at 220 pounds, competed in a weight class above his at 185 pounds to pick up the win.

Gerber Recinos (18-8) picked up the second pinfall of the night for the Vikings in a 3:05 bout against Tanner Fry.

Miguel Cullum (24-2) won on a fall in 1:54. Prior to the pin, Cullum recorded a takedown and a nearfall.

Owen (24-1) had the shortest match for the boys picking up his 100th career pin in just 28 seconds. Owen currently sits at no. 2 on the all-time pin list at Lakeview and only needs six more pins to sit alone atop the pin record.

"There was no difference in my mindset at all between the first 99 and the 100th pin. I'm always a guy that's going to go out there and try to get the pin right away, I like ending those matches quick because they don't need to go longer than they need to, I'll save the long matches for the tough ones," Owen said.

"It'd mean a lot to break the record, I have a buddy (Ternus) right behind me, he's like four behind me so I can't be satisfied breaking it because he'll catch up to me. I just have to keep pushing forward, not think about the record and just keep wrestling."

Yordi Dominguez (23-1) earned the final win of the night for the Vikings picking up a pin 1:27 in. He recorded one takedown in the win.

Both Eli Pilakowski and Sebastian De La Cruz lost in decisions that went into overtime. Pilakowski fell 6-2 in a tiebreaker as De La Cruz lost in double overtime in a 5-4 ultimate tiebreaker. The Vikings finished the night 5-2 as a team in their individual bouts with five pins.

"Pins are huge in duals, a decision is worth three points and a pin is worth six. Before the dual season starts we talk about the importance of getting those bonus points, against evenly matched teams those bonus points can make a difference so it's good to see them come out and finish," Jeff said.

"I was proud of both of those guys (Pilakowski and De La Cruz). On paper they're probably both underdogs and they both wrestled super hard in those matches and gave themselves chances to win, both fell just a bit short."

The Vikings are now set to take part in the Schuyler Invite Saturday.

Lady Vikes wrestling

Only three Lady Vikes were in action against Platteview Thursday in Lakeview's 54-12 dual win.

Lakeview earned 42 points off of forfeits while having to forfeit once.

Lacy Lemburg (16-2) pinned Mel Ostrander in 2:21 while recording six takedowns prior to the final pin.

Libby Held (13-6) recorded one takedown in her match before securing a pin in 37 seconds.

The third and final match for the Lady Vikes ended with Platteview's Kennedy Karschner pinning Hannah Ogan in 1:21. The Lakeview girls ended the night 2-1 as a team.

"Not a lot of matches, we won the two lighter-weight ones and we were hoping to get all three. Unfortunately that didn't happen but I was really proud of our girls they've been working hard and we moved some of the girls around," Jeff said. "Lacy had gotten injured last week so it was good to be back on the mat."

The Lady Vikes were also in action Friday in the Schuyler Girls Invite. The Lakeview girls' next event is scheduled for Monday in the Battle Creek Girls invite.