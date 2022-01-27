Lakeview girls raise third wrestling trophy

All seven team members brought home hardware and none were lower than fourth for the Lakeview girls Saturday at Neligh-Oakdale. That kind of top-to-bottom performance gave the Lady Vikes their fourth trophy of the season and third tournament championship.

Lakeview also won the team title at home on Dec. 2 and finished atop the team standings Dec. 16 at Fairbury. The Lady Vikes were second at Schuyler on Jan. 14.

This most recent championship included gold medals for freshman Lacy Lemburg and senior Makiaya De La Cruz; silver for sophomores Libby Held, Morgan Finecy and Patricia Vivar; bronze for sophomore Paola Vivar; and fourth place for sophomore Ayshia DeLancey.

"(Lemburg) has had a lot of big wins here as of late. Out of her last four or five matches, she's beat a bunch of ranked wrestlers. She's getting some publicity, and she's had a great year," coach Jeff Bargen said. "I'm really proud of Makiaya because she's been going through a rough patch. She was a four or five seed in the tournament, fell behind in a few of those matches and just battled back to pin her way through."

Lemburg needed just two wins to reach the top of the medal stand. She won by a pin in 1 minute, 36 seconds then built a 3-1 lead on Wayne's Ichell Rivas through the first two periods then shot for a takedown 46 seconds into the third and completed the pin moments later.

Lemburg is 18-1 on the season and has faced a slate recently that includes Rivas, No. 6 at 100 pounds according to the coaches association, Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson, No. 1 at 114, Halsey Salgado of Schuyler, No. 5 at 107 and three others listed as contenders for the top six by the NSWCA.

Her lone loss of the season was to Pehrson by technical fall 16-0 at the Battle Creek Invite on Jan. 17. Thirteen of her 18 wins are by pin. Lemburg is listed as a contender at 114 but has wrestled her last eight matches at 107.

De La Cruz (185) came into the day 10-8 but just two for her last eight. She lost a match at the home dual with Aurora on Dec. 30 and dropped the next five straight before she snapped the skid with a win in the third round of the Battle Creek Invite. She pinned her foe from Grand Island Northwest at the Jan. 18 home dual then pinned three in a row on Saturday.

As the only upperclassman and the only senior on the girls team, De La Cruz only has one season to leave her mark on Lakeview wrestling history.

"Going through that slump, which happens, and to see her coming out the other side and gaining confidence at the right time is what you want," Bargen said. "Seeing her grin ear to ear when the day was over was great. You can tell she had a great day and had a blast."

Held (126) pinned one foe then lost by pin to 17-5 Jaycee Bruns of Wayne in a crazy match that started with an 8-0 lead by Bruns and seven total reversals. Finecy (132) won and lost by pin, beating Alexis Nelson of Ord and falling to No. 6 Madison Davis of West Holt after Davis led 5-0 in the second. Patricia Vivar (145) secured two pins on her way to a title match against 17-5 Sierra Kluthe of Ord. Kluthe took Vivar down early in the second and won by fall.

Paola Vivar (138) and DeLancey (120) went winless but collected medals. Vivar was third after two losses by pin. DeLancey fourth following three pinfalls.

The day before in Madison, the Lakeview boys won the Madison Invite for the sixth year in a row.

"I'm really excited for them. They brought home first place as a team again. It was a great weekend to bring home two trophies," Bargen said.

Boone Central

The Boone Central girls also took to the mat at Neligh-Oakdale and returned home with three medals for all three competitors.

Alee Luna (120) and McKenzye Oliguin-Hernandez (145) both went 1-2 and earned bronze medals. Luna lost by pin twice but won her final match by pin in 48 seconds. Oliguin-Hernandez followed the same path but finished off a pin in her final match early in the second period.

Belle Broderson was 0-3 on the day but collected a sixth-place medal. The Cardinals were sixth in the team standings out of 10.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.