Lakeview girls win Fairbury Invite, boys fall to Schuyler

Lakeview girls wrestling took home its first team title of the season at Thursday's Fairbury Girls Invite. The Lady Vikes earned 143 points, 17 more than runner-up Beatrice.

Eight wrestlers took home medals. Lacy Lemburg and Morgan Finecy took home another silver medal. Ayshia DeLancey, Paola Vivar and Hannah Organ captured bronze and Libby Held, Moe Colgrove and Patricia Vivar placed fourth.

Lemburg (9-2) won three matches, pinning Franklin's Alexa Goosic and Waverly's Mackenzie Olson in under 40 seconds. In the semifinals, the junior defeated Beatrice's Ashton Hofeling by fall at 3 minutes, 23 seconds.

For the second straight meet, Lemburg squared off against Yutan sophomore Aubrie Pehrson. On Saturday, Pehrson pinned Lemburg. Thursday's bout went the distance, but the Yutan sophomore won by a 6-2 decision.

Pehrson built herself a 4-0 advantage after the first period with a takedown and a two-point nearfall. After a scoreless second, Lemburg took down Pehrson to cut the deficit in half with 16 seconds remaining. However, Pehrson closed out the victory with a reversal.

Finecy (9-2) opened the meet with a pair of falls of Beatrice's Caitlyn Franzen and Wilber-Clatonia's Anne Hegwald. The junior reached the 140 final after a 6-1 decision against Crete's Le Nelson in the semifinals.

Finecy took down Nelson in the first period and scored a reversal in period two to lead 4-0. Nelson scored a point via penalty to close the gap, but a third-period takedown by Finecy sealed the victory.

Weeping Water's Libby Sutton avenged her Saturday defeat against Finecy with a pin at 1:46 Thursday to stand atop the podium.

DeLancey (6-3) bounced back from a 10-9 decision defeat in the quarterfinals to win two matches and claim bronze at 110. The junior led Waverly's Sophie Johnson 7-4 after one period thanks to two takedowns and a three-point nearfall.

Johnson tied the match in the second following an escape and a takedown. DeLancey regained the lead six seconds into the third on a reversal. Johnson trimmed the deficit to 9-8 with an escape and with nine seconds remaining, she took down DeLancey to complete the comeback win.

DeLancey pinned Superior's Cheyenne Stacy at 2:17 in the consolation semifinals and Nebraska City's Gabby Behrends at 3:53 to end her meet.

Paola (9-3) went 3-1. She earned a quarterfinal fall of Franklin's Sierra Bloos at 2:36. Louisville sophomore Breanna Smart erased a 2-0 deficit with two reversals to seal a 4-2 win by decision in the semifinals. Paola took down Smart once.

The junior secured two falls of Superior's Carlee Hinz and Weeping Water's Samantha Burch to take home bronze at 145.

After earning her first varsity high school wrestling win Tuesday, Ogan (4-3) took home her first medal placing third at 190. Ogan opened the day with a pin of Fairbury's Arielle Perez at 2:54. She lost to Crete's Aileen Rueda in the semifinals, but ended the day with two wins.

Ogan pinned Blair's Lizzy Flynn at 1:42 and in the third place match, the junior defeated Fairbury's Aspen Swanda by fall in 52 seconds.

Held (6-4) earned a spot into the semifinals following a 36-second fall of Blair's Maia Opetaia-Swope and a fall of Thayer Central's Kinley Casey at 1:51. In the semfinals, Yutan's Alexis Pehrson beat Held by fall.

Held rebounded with a pin of Thayer Central's Savanna Wiedel at 45 seconds. In the the 125 third place match, the junior lost to Nebraska City's Jocelyn Davis by a 2-1 decision. Held led 1-0 after two periods with one escape, but Davis scored a reversal with 1:02 left in the match to pull ahead for good.

Colegrove (3-7) earned her first medal of the season after splitting her four matches. She opened the day with a dramatic 5-3 sudden victory over Thayer Central's Izabella Habana-Lindeman in the 135 quarterfinals.

Colegrove took down Habana-Lindeman in period one to lead 2-0. The junior's lead was cut in half 3-2 heading to the third following a Habana-Lindeman reversal and a Colegrove escape. Habana-Lindeman escaped with 39 seconds left in the match to force overtime. In the extra period, Colegrove took down the Thayer Central freshman to advance.

Sarah Klein of Centura defeated Colegrove with a fall in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Colegrove pinned Louisville's Addison Lueder to advance to the third place match. Blair's Josie Biffar defeated Colegrove for the second time this week by fall to win bronze.

After a quarterfinal defeat at 155, Patricia (4-5) won three straight consolation matches to reach the third place match. She pinned teammate Taitum Klug in 54 seconds and Crete's Ashaya Steele at 1:45.

In the consolation semis, Patricia avenged Tuesday's defeat against Blair's Jaysie Garcia-Abalos with a fall at 2:07 to earn a medal. Blair's Abigail James won by fall against Patricia in the third place match.

The Lakeview girls will be back in action on Dec. 29 with a dual at Aurora.

Schuyler def. Lakeview boys 40-33: The Vikings jumped out an 18-6 lead Thursday, but six consecutive wins by Schuyler put the dual out of reach for the Vikings.

Yordi Dominguez and Fabian Recinos opened the dual with back-to-back pins of 48 seconds and 3:10, respectively. Dominguez beat Gerardo Rodriguez and Recinos won against William Lopez.

Landon Ternus pinned Qu'Ran Cook in 40 seconds to put the Vikings up 12. Schuyler surged ahead on a Daniel Garcia pin of Bo Mahoney, two forfeits, a Brayan Romero 12-1 major decision over Jack Glendy, a Trey Svatora 6-2 decision over Levi Lutjelusche and a Jesus Hernandez pin of Nyckili Richardson.

Eli Pilakowski ended a 31-0 Warriors run with a pin of Jason Ramon at 5:43 to cut the deficit to 37-24 with three bouts remaining.

Chris Shannon put the dual out of reach with a 5-2 decision over Gerber Recinos. Miguel Cullum pinned Jason Jacinto and Owen Bargen defeated Diego Maganda by a 6-0 decision for the final nine points of the dual.

Lakeview dropped to 0-2 in duals this season. The Vikings return to the mat Saturday at the Dan Mowinkel-Logan View Invite.