Lakeview Girls Wrestling: De La Cruz delivers dual win

It was like a lot of girls wrestling duals this season - few actual matches in between several open weight classes that added up to multiple forfeits.

But thanks to having the numbers advantage for once, the Lakeview girls earned the first dual victory in program history on Tuesday over Grand Island Northwest.

It all came down to Makiaya De La Cruz. The senior secured a pin at 165 pounds that meant a tie in the overall team points. Thanks to a 7-5 advantage in total wrestlers, that meant one fewer forfeit and the tiebreaking criteria necessary for the team win.

Lakeview went 1-2 overall in head-to-head matches but also had its senior come through when it mattered most.

"Pretty awesome that they were able to get the program's first-ever dual win. Even though we don't have a full team, our girls are very team-oriented and wanted that dual," coach Jeff Bargen said. "It's fun to see how hard they cheer for each other."

De La Cruz has put together a 10-8 season that includes a silver medal at home, bronze medal at the Crete Invite and all nine wins before Tuesday by fall.

She took the mat in the 10th match of the night with the dual tied 18-18. Teammates Lacy Lemburg (107) Ayshia Delancey (114) and Libby Held (126) previously accepted forfeit wins. Both teams were open at three other weights.

Northwest ran off three straight wins when Emma Harb pinned Paola Vivar 16 seconds into the second period at 138, Miah Kenny pinned Patricia Vivar midway through the second and Chloe Mader accepted a forfeit at 152.

The visitors had two more yet to wrestle - De La Cruz's opponent and Lakeview's open spot at 185. If De La Cruz did anything but pin Isabella Rivera, Northwest would overtake the team score on Boyd's forfeit win.

Initially, De La Cruz and the Lady Vikes were in trouble. Rivera scored the first takedown. But the Lakeview senior reversed her moments later and put her shoulders to the mat for the win.

Lakeview had previously faced Aurora in a dual on Dec. 30 and went 4-2 in head-to-head matches but lost 36-24 on open weight divisions. Platteview was a 30-24 winner over Lakeview on Jan. 13 despite the Lady Vikes' 3-2 head-to-head mark. Again, it was three forfeits that made the different.

Lemburg is 16-1 after Tuesday, Delancey earned her first win, Held is 16-4, Finecy 11-7, Paola Vivar 10-10 and Patricia Vivar 11-8.

Battle Creek Invite

The Lakeview girls were coming off a seventh-place finish at Monday's Battle Creek Invite when they won Tuesday's dual. All seven Lady Vikes were fourth or better. Lemburg, Held, Finecy and Paola Vivar wrestled for gold.

Held won the 126-pound division behind two first-period pins then a medial forfeit over Wisner-Pilger's Isabella Manning. Paola Vivar won by fall at 2 minutes, 23 seconds, 2:48 and also took her title by medical forfeit.

Lemburg suffered her first loss of the season following wins of 9-0 and 4-2. Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson, the top-ranked NSWCA wrestler at 114 pounds ended Lemburg's perfect record in a 16-0 technical fall that took three minutes. Pehrson improved to 36-0.

Finecy scored two first-period pins then suffered a pinfall loss to Sarah Klein at 1:23 and accepted silver.

De La Cruz lost her first two matches but bounced back for a fall in just 42 seconds for the bronze medal.

Delancey and Patricia Vivar were both fourth after 0-3 performances.

The Lakeview girls compete Saturday at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite.

