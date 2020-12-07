Lakeview Invite: CCO wins two golds, Eickmeier leads Shamrocks

Cross County/Osceola started the season off with a bang on Friday at the Lakeview Invite. The Twisters saw eight of its 10 wrestlers finish with a medal, including three gold medals.

Cameron Graham picked up right where he ended last season and pinned all three of his opponents at 160 pounds to win gold. Bryce Reed had to sweat out a win in sudden victory in the championship match at 170 but secured the takedown for gold.

Kyle Sterup went 2-0 with two first-period pinfallsto win gold at 220. Colton Kirby placed third at 120

Scotus brought 11 wrestlers to the tournament and had five finish in the top six.

Riley Eickmeier had the most successful day out of any Shamrock. He placed third after going 3-1. He finished with two pins and one techfall at 160.

Grant Neville placed sixth at 152, Ben Kamrath took fourth at 170, Sebastien Fritz finished sixth at 195 and Spencer Wittwer came in fourth at 220.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.