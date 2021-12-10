Lakeview middleweights take down Titans

Twin River doesn't yet have the lineup to match Lakeview in a dual format. Even if the Titans showed up with 14 available wrestlers and some reserves necessary for lineup adjustments, that wouldn't have mattered Thursday night.

The Viking middleweights, expected to be the strength of the team again this season, were too much for the Titans to overcome in a 57-18 Lakeview win.

The teams traded the first six matches, Lakeview picked up forfeits on three straight Twin River open weights then the Viking rattled off the next five in a row, four by pin.

Seniors Andon Stenger, Landon Maschmeier and Brock Mahoney, plus junior Owen Bargen, all pinned their opponents in the first period, all before the match had reached barely a minute. Senior Hayden Johnston won an 8-4 decision during that stretch, one of just three matches all night that went the distance.

Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen was pleased with the result but said the execution needed to be better.

"When they drew the starting weight I knew that's where some of their stronger wrestlers are. I was really hoping that we could do a little better in a couple of those," Bargen said. " ... I felt like our conditioning wasn't where it needed to be for those six-minute matches. Some of those didn't make it there because our conditioning isn't there yet. Once it turned over to those lightweights, we were probably favored in a lot of those. I was proud of the way we finished."

The dual started likely where Twin River would have preferred it to begin. The Titans most experienced wrestlers include Jackson Strain, Ashton Johnson, Beau Zoucha and Jed Jones. Strain was out of the lineup after getting banged up a few days earlier at Ravenna. That left just three in the lineup that might have been considered favorites.

Starting the night at 160 pounds meant Zoucha (170) and Jones (182) would have a chance to wrestle early and build some Titan momentum. After Lakeview sophomore Yordi Dominguez stared with a 10-3 decision over Norman Grothe, Zouch and Jones did exactly that with a pair of back-to-back falls first over Miguel Cullum then Fabian Recinos.

Viking junior Miguel Cullum answered back with a 3-0 decision thanks to a first-period takedown then fellow junior Landon Ternus needed just 31 seconds for a pin over Jonathan Mundahl and a 12-12 tie.

Titan senior Gunner Fink put Lakeview senior Lyle Kudron on the mat on the mat 17 seconds into the first period and the momentum the Titans were looking for had been sparked. Three open weight classes at 106, 113 and 120 quickly extinguished the flames.

The Vikings then won four of the last five and needed just 3 minutes and 59 seconds of mat time in four of those to reassert their dominance. Stenger won by pin in 1:03, Maschmeier in 45 seconds, Bargen in 1:09 and Mahoney in 1:02.

Johnston fell behind in the first after a takedown but escaped the bottom and scored two more takedowns in the second. He added a third takedown in the third for an 8-4 win over returning state qualifier Ashton Johnson.

"Hats off to Twin River; they were aggressive," coach Bargen said. "Even some of those matches they weren't favored in, they wrestled aggressively."

That was exactly what Twin River coach Kalin Koch wanted to see. Understanding that three open weights and a free 18 points to Lakeview would almost certainly guarantee a dual loss, he told his guys to go out and wrestle aggressively nonetheless. Several Titans paid for that kind of a style because of their inexperience, but those lessons can be valuable later.

"We wanted to be aggressive, attack and not be scared," Koch said. "One of our goals this week was to get better at staying aggressive. We've got a lot of young kids that are very green as far as technique. With those kids, especially, we were trying to push, be aggressive, be confident."

Twin River has eight seniors but half of them either weren't on the roster a season ago or didn't wrestle a varsity match. The combined four sophomores and juniors also weren't on the team a year ago. That makes eight on a roster of 12 that are either new to the sport or trying to get back into form after a year or two away.

"I think you saw that (aggressiveness) tonight," Koch said. "We knew coming in that Lakeview is a talented team, a well-coached team and a respected team. I knew our matchups weren't going to be the greatest. There were a few matches we should have walked away with a win, and in my mind we did."

The dual was the first for both teams. Lakeview is at Holdrege on Saturday with nine other programs while Twin River travels to North Bend with 18 total teams in attendance.

Broken Bow, the No. 1 coaches' association Class B tournament team is in Holdrege along with Class A Lincoln Southwest. North Bend includes Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic.

"It's going to be a really tough test, there's some really good teams there," coach Bargen said. "... I knew this was going to be a tough one, but we're always looking for top three, same with Schuyler. Let's get in there and get in that top three, have a chance to get into that top two and bring home some hardware. That's always a goal of ours, especially when you bring a full lineup in."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.