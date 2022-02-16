Lakeview state qualifiers carry team banner forward after tough district round

During the Civil War it was an honor to carry Old Glory or the Stars and Bars onto the battlefield. It also meant almost certain doom.

Without the ability to protect themselves or fire back, most flag bearers ended up among the dead and wounded on the battle field. Yet every time the flag went down, another member laid down his rifle and assumed the responsibility.

The three state wrestling qualifiers at Lakeview find themselves in a similar scenario.

After most of their other teammates, and all of the seniors on the roster, were eliminated at the district tournament in Minden, it's their turn to pick up the Viking flag and keep moving forward.

"You've got to represent even with the few numbers we have," junior Owen Bargen said. "We've still got to go down and do our work."

Bargen is now a two-time state qualifier after earning his first trip last season. He won his opening match a year ago then lost the next two and missed out on the medal round.

He's joined by fellow junior Landon Ternus in his third appearance at state and sophomore Levi Lutjelusche in his first on the big stage.

Bargen and Lutjelusche had to squeeze their way past the competition in Minden as fourth-place medalists. Ternus was a district champion.

Lutjelusche qualified with a 5-0 win in the consolation semifinals before a 1-0 tiebreaker loss in the bronze medal match. Ternus pinned two opponents then won 7-5 in the final when he scored five points in the third. Bargen lost in the semifinals then had to win three in a row. A penalty for locked hands and an escape in the third were just enough to get back to Omaha.

"I'm more confident just because I've been up there a time or two," Ternus said. "I don't feel as nervous or (as worried) of them kicking me in the butt."

Ternus has gone 0-4 in his previous two trips. This year he'll be among the favorites for a medal in a wide-open 220-pound Class B division. He's the only NSWCA rated Viking on the roster to make state at No 4. and has faced No. 2 and No. 3 four times, going 1-3.

Bargen and Lutjelusche will have the difficult path of facing a district winner in their first match. Lutjelusche gets No. 5 Ashton Dane of Gering in the first round. Those two have never met. That's not the case for Bargen and his opponent, Waverly's Garrett Rine.

Those two met at state duals on Feb. 5. Bargen couldn't escape the bottom in the second then gave up a late takedown in the third for a 3-0 defeat.

Ternus also has a rematch with Waverly's Nate Leininger, an opponent he defeated by pin in 50 seconds at state duals.

"I feel the same way," Bargen said about the nerves. "Last year I was like, 'What if this? What if this? ' and this year I'm like, 'Well, I've been there before and I won a match last year.' I'm just going to see what I can do and just wrestle."

Bargen is 41-8 on the season, Ternus is 34-6 and Lutjelusche 32-12. Bargen has gone 4-1 in tournament title matches and has collected seven medals overall. Ternus has three golds, two silvers and two bronze. Lutjelusche won gold at his home invite in December but hasn't wrestled for a title since Logan View on Dec. 18.

"It feels pretty good coming in as the underdog, not a lot of experience and a big seed," Lutjelusche said. "I'm just kind of hoping to do what I can do, see if I can score points."

The Class B portion of state begins Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. Lakeview won two medals last season. One of those graduated, the other was eliminated in Minden. The Vikings last state champion was Steve Jenny in 1995 at 106 pounds.

"I have a lot of confidence. I really thought I wrestled well at districts coming off the heartbreak round, and after that win a lot of pressure was off my shoulders," Bargen said. "That was the big pressure moment right there. I thought that was huge. Now it's just to have fun."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.