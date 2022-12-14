Lakeview Super Senior: Landon Ternus

Looking at Lakeview senior Landon Ternus, one can be intimidated.

A three-sport athlete, the football/track/wrestling star competes in the 220 pound weight class, and he does it well.

Last season he took home third place at state after winning 38 of his 45 matches prior to state and is hoping to make it back to the podium this year.

“I just like competing, that’s how I’ve been my whole life,” Ternus said.

Ternus has been wrestling since sixth grade. After transferring from Columbus Public Schools, he was encouraged to wrestle and, he figured, why not.

“I used to watch my older cousin wrestle when I was younger, … and picked it up from seeing it,” Ternus said.

Ternus has qualified for state every season. As a freshman, he went 33-15 and competed as a 170 pounder. The following year, Ternus made the sophomore jump to 182 pounds, finished the season 32-12 and won one match.

In February, Ternus reached the semifinals following a pair of pins. After a semifinal defeat by a 6-3 decision, the junior won two consolation matches to claim the bronze medal.

Ternus enjoys the satisfaction of putting in the work and getting a positive outcome.

As many athletes would say, the goal is to win state, Ternus said, but he is also looking to be in better shape, be more technical skill wise and make the best out of this season.

Last season, Ternus did not have a wrestling partner to practice with, but this year there are some coaches he’s able to face off against. The four coaches rotate, and Ternus said he is enjoying this extra challenge.

As a team, Lakeview made it to state duals last season. Ternus said the team is hoping to make it back and win a dual, or two. Striving to get extra points where they can.

Being a senior, Ternus said, he does his best to help out the underclassmen. Though he’s not as vocal as other leaders, he encourages his teammates.

After high school, Ternus said he's hoping to continue to compete in sports.