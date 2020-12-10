LAKEVIEW SUPER SENIOR LOGAN JAIXEN

Logan Jaixen has just about seen it all in his Viking wrestling career. As a freshman, the program began its current surge late in the year and sent seven members to the state tournament.

As a sophomore, he and the Vikings won the Central Conference Tournament and the Schuyler Invite for the first time in school history, qualified for state duals for the first time ever and qualified eight to Omaha.

A year ago, he was part of a new school record and nine members at state. Jaixen took fifth and was one of three Lakeview medal winners.

Now, Jaixen steps into his senior year as the most accomplished guy on the roster for a program that has gone from relative obscurity to higher expectations year after year.

"I’ve had a really great four years here, a lot of good teammates, very talented teammates I’ve been able to compete with," he said. "I think we’ve been able to surprise people, and I’m hoping to do the same this year."

Jaixen first stepped on the mat in the second grade and had instant success. He won the first tournament he was a part of and began competing regularly in the fourth grade. He was progressing fast enough to wrestle up a grade in those days.