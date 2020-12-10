LAKEVIEW SUPER SENIOR LOGAN JAIXEN

Logan Jaixen has just about seen it all in his Viking wrestling career. As a freshman, the program began its current surge late in the year and sent seven members to the state tournament.
As a sophomore, he and the Vikings won the Central Conference Tournament and the Schuyler Invite for the first time in school history, qualified for state duals for the first time ever and qualified eight to Omaha.
A year ago, he was part of a new school record and nine members at state. Jaixen took fifth and was one of three Lakeview medal winners.
Now, Jaixen steps into his senior year as the most accomplished guy on the roster for a program that has gone from relative obscurity to higher expectations year after year.
"I’ve had a really great four years here, a lot of good teammates, very talented teammates I’ve been able to compete with," he said. "I think we’ve been able to surprise people, and I’m hoping to do the same this year."
Jaixen first stepped on the mat in the second grade and had instant success. He won the first tournament he was a part of and began competing regularly in the fourth grade. He was progressing fast enough to wrestle up a grade in those days.
Since then he's become an integral part of what Lakeview has accomplished each of the past three years. He went 32-11 as a freshman, missing state on a loss in the heartbreak round. Jaixen finished 27-20 as a sophomore wrestling up to 132 pounds, losing in the consolation quarterfinals of the district tournament. He reached 100 wins in his career last year with a 43-9 season, four tournament titles including the Central Conference Tournament and went 4-2 in Omaha for fifth place.
Jaixen lost in the quarterfinals, won a gritty 2-0 decision in the consolation round to stay alive and earn win No. 100 then won 3-2, lost by pin and gutted out another 3-2 win in the fifth-place match.
Every team success that Lakeview has enjoyed is due in some part to Jaixen's career. He's wrestled 142 matches in blue and all of them have been in varsity competition.
"One thing wrestling has taught me is to be happy but not satisfied," Jaixen said. "I think the ultimate goal I have is to make state finals. But I really want to do better than last year and continue to grow."
Lakeview has five of its nine state qualifiers back looking to match and pass that mark. In Jaixen's final year, he's not taking anything for granted. Some of that is enjoying his final trip through high school wrestling. Some of it is a necessity due to the virus. Either way, he's treating every moment like it could be his last.
Jaixen will square up with fellow senior Kevin Dominguez for a practice partner this year - one of the nine state qualifiers from a year ago. It's a challenge he looks forward to as perhaps a springboard to a big finish.
"There’s a little bit of pressure but not too much. I’ve just got to continue to work like I have been and go hard in practice," Jaixen said. "I’ve got another good practice partner, state qualifier, Kevin Dominguez. We’re going to push each other and make each other better. It should be a fun year."
-Nate Tenopir
