Lakeview Wrestling: Bargens celebrate milestones on same night

Lakeview wrestling coach Jeff Bargen was surprised by a video presentation and recognition for his 100th dual victory on Tuesday at home. Just about 30 minutes earlier, his son, Owen, earned the 100th win of his varsity career.

Now, to be fair, dad's 100th dual win came just about 10 days earlier at a dual tournament on the road in De Witt. Former head coach Ed Kinzer, currently an assistant on Jeff's staff and the resident Viking wrestling historian, waited to acknowledge the achievement until it could be mentioned and celebrated in front of the home crowd.

The fact the timing worked out for Owen to also hit 100, well ... sometimes the stars just align.

Plus, Lakeview won for just the second time ever over Grand Island Northwest in dual competition and improved its chances at making the state duals. It was almost a perfect night.

Lakeview ran off six pins plus a forfeit in seven straight matches and took control with the outcome hanging in the balance. The crowd held up sheets of paper that had been printed with the figure 100 when Owen pinned his opponent in just 28 seconds. A video with photos from over the years surprised Jeff after Lakeview celebrated the win.

The Vikings were victorious 51-24 and went 8-5 in head-to-head matches. Six of those were won by pinfall, one by forfeit, one by decision. Lakeview improved to 14-0.

"It's really something special. I didn't even know dad was getting celebrated until last night," Owen said. "I just thought that was crazy, and it's really fun that we got to celebrate together."

The Vikings came into the night on the cusp of the top eight dual teams in Class B. Despite a perfect record, the Vikings haven't had a lot of help from teams they've beaten along the way.

Only three of the 13 before Tuesday had a winning record. Northwest made it four and put Lakeview in a near must-win situation.

The visitors won the first two matches and three of the first four but then couldn't do much to hold off the strength of the Lakeview lineup.

Northwest won 285 pounds by fall early in the second period then led 9-0 on an 11-4 decision at 106.

Senior Pablo Tellez answered for the Vikings by building an 8-2 lead at 113 before he won by pin with three seconds remaining in the match. Kody Kluck swung the momentum back to Northwest on a 6-0 win at 120, but that would be all until the dual was out of reach.

Andon Stenger, Landon Maschmeier, Bargen, Hayden Johnston, Brock Mahoney and Miguel Cullum held a pin party from 126-160 and quickly made it 42-12. Each of the six won in the first period and four needed less than a minute.

"Those points are changing every day, and I think I looked this afternoon and we were sitting eighth, right on the edge. Our average goes down much it's going to put us on the outside looking in (at state duals)," coach Bargen said. "... I just told the team, all we can do is go out there, take care of business and see where that takes us."

Maschmeier and Owen tied for the fastest pin of the night at just 28 seconds.

"I didn't really feel much pressure. I knew after Schuyler I was one win away and I was just excited and anxious to get it over with," Owen said. "I was ready to go and wanted to make it a quick match to get it over with."

Northwest took 182 and 195 by fall but junior Landon Ternus ended the night with Lakeview on top when he defeated Victor Isele at 220 pounds - the only Northwest wrestler listed in the NSWCA rankings. It was also payback for Isele's 6-1 sudden victory over Ternus in the championship of the Holdrege tournament.

Coach Bargen had no idea what was next. After handshakes and the video, a list of his accomplishments were read off to the crowd in attendance. Some of those include 39 dual wins at Ashland-Greenwood, 61 at Lakeview, 30 championship or runner-up trophies from tournament competition, 49 state qualifiers, two Central Conference championships and fifth place at the 2019 state duals.

He knew a few of those numbers, though, admittedly doesn't spend too much time considering his place in the annals of Lakeview wrestling. It might be that approach that has made Jeff arguably the greatest coach the Vikings have ever had.

"You don't think about that stuff. Wrestling is just a grind. You're thinking about next tournament, what you've got to do with this team. So I don't spend a lot of time thinking about those things," coach Bargen said. " ... You're just kind of focused on the team you're with right now and helping them reach their potential."

Lakeview moved up to fourth in the Class B dual standings as of an update on Wednesday afternoon. The Vikings are looking for their sixth straight tournament crown at Madison this weekend then face a three-team dual at Scotus on Jan. 27, the final chance to add to the team's wildcard points before state duals on Feb. 5.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

