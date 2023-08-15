Lakeview wrestling, after qualifying a dozen wrestlers for the state tournament, returned to work this summer looking to build off what they accomplished in the winter.

The Vikings return four of their seven boy state qualifiers in seniors Levi Lutjelusche, Gerber Recinos and Yordi Dominguez and junior Sebastian De La Cruz.

The girls team returns all five of its state qualifiers in seniors Morgan Finecy and Libby Held, junior Lacy Lemburg and sophomores Callie Held and Elli Berkeland.

"For some of them, the objective is we're getting more mat time and we're competing after the season," Lakeview head coach Jeff Bagen said. "A lot of them were still coming up to club practice and helping with those guys, so they were still getting a little time on the mat there. Others are competing for spots on those travel teams, Nebraska all-star teams which a couple of them earned and got good experience there."

The summer program began in June with open mats. On Mondays for six weeks, Bargen said they competed in the York summer league and on Tuesday, some wrestlers headed to scrap night at Battle Creek to work on situational wrestling.

"It's not refereed or anything, so a lot of opportunities to take chances and kind of work on some of the things they need to work on," Bargen said.

In late June, Bargen said they headed to Doane University for a team camp and camped at a nearby lake for some team bonding.

"I had a couple kids got up to 12, 13 matches over those couple days," Bargen said. "You're on a dual team, so there's that team aspect that I really like."

Bargen said Lutjelusche, Dominguez and Lemburg said they were the standouts traveling all over to various wrestling competitions.

"Levi (Lutjelusche) and Yordi (Dominguez) did some wrestling with Aquinas," he said. "They actually left our team camp on the last night before our morning session because they headed out to Gothenburg with Aquinas to get even more mat time. There's a scrap lab in Omaha they went to. Levi just wrestled in the Cornhusker State Games.

"Luke Wellman, an incoming freshman, qualified to wrestle over in Iowa. Lacy (Lemburg) wrestled over in Iowa. We had Yordi (Dominguez) and Lacy who went to Virginia Beach to wrestle and represent Nebraska. Obviously Lacy got to go to Disney Duals as well, so some really cool opportunities. It was a pretty good summer."

Of Lakeview's nine returning state qualifiers, seven of them qualified for the first time last season. That taste of state has drove them this summer.

"I'm just really proud of these kids. They're all really busy in the summer. Just finding something that works for them. Those kids that got to state and maybe fell short of that medal stand or they want to get higher on that medal stand, they know what it takes," Bargen said. "You can't just wrestle during the season anymore. You got to put the work in. Those kids who've put the work in are the ones that's going to get those gains, so summer wrestling is huge."

The summer also provides and opportunity for incoming freshmen and other underclassmen looking to make the varsity lineup in the winter after the graduation of four starters.

"For our girls team, we had a couple girls who were managers in junior high. Emma Glendy, once she decided that she was going to wrestle, she took every opportunity to get mat time. She just competed hard. She put in a season before it even starts," Bargen said. "Our incoming freshman Luke Wellman and Brett Behlen got a ton of matches at Wilber and wrestled a whole variety level of kids. They tasted some victories and defeats here and there. Just the importance of just wrestling hard in all positions, never give up and don't be afraid to try things and experiment with your technique.

"Daniel McManigal made it down to team camp for us. He was JV last year, but had a solid season. He can possibly find his way into the lineup this year. We've got a couple kids moving into our district as well. Should be fun leading up to that and we'll have some high expectations for next season."

As the fall sports season begins on Thursday, Bargen said he wants his wrestlers to stay active and compete in various sports whether that's football, cross country, softball, volleyball or golf.

"For some of them wrestling is No. 1 and I'm sure they're going to find time to get to open mats and find ways to wrestle as long as they're not injured," Bargen said. "Open mat is still important, but we know we got to put that other sport first and compete for our teammates."