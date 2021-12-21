Lakeview wrestling heads into break with sour taste

The holiday fare might not taste quite as sweet for a few Lakeview wrestlers this year after championship losses last weekend at Logan View.

The Vikings were third overall in the team standings, extending a streak that dates back to before last year for top three finishes at tournaments. That was certainly encouraging, but this time it came on the back of a 1-4 performance in title matches.

Senior Hayden Johnston was the lone winner when he took the 145-pound title by pinfall. Teammates Levi Lutjelusche, Andon Stenger, Owen Bargen and Landon Ternus settled for silver.

Lakeview had one other medalist and scored 138 and 1/2 points. That was 3 and 1/2 behind Fillmore Central as runner-up and 17 and 1/2 back of champion Milford. The Eagles had six in the finals and two champions.

Stenger's loss was his first of the season. Ternus suffered defeat for just the second time.

"It was a day of up and downs. We had some really nice wins, came in a little bit shorthanded ... but we had a really, really good semifinal round," coach Jeff Bargen said. "We lost a couple on the wrestle back side at that same time, but we had a lot of guys punch their ticket to the finals. We knew we had some tough matchups there."

Those tough matchups included Lutjelusche facing the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class C, according to the NSWCA, at 106 pounds; Stenger up against No. 5 in Class B at 126; Bargen up against a foe that was 15-2 in the 138-pound division; and Ternus matching up with No. 1 in Class C at 220.

And Johnston didn't exactly have a cakewalk. The guy standing in the way of his title was 17-2. But after a scoreless first period, Johnston reversed from the bottom to start the second and added two nearfall points. He put up two more points on a takedown in the third then converted it into a pin 25 seconds into the period.

"He had a really good matchup in the semifinals with the Fillmore Central kid," coach Bargen said. "I thought he wrestled smart, stayed in great position. The top seed was a guy I thought Hayden could handle, and he really did. I'm proud of Hayden for taking care of business. He was definitely our bright spot in the final round."

Johnston had two pins ahead of a 12-4 major decision over Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central. That match was also scoreless until Johnston used a top start in the second period to score three back points.

An escape, takedown and two more back points made it 8-0 and allowed Johnston to hold off Hinrichs when Hinrichs had a reversal and two nearfall points of his own in the final 20 seconds of the match. Johnston reversed and added another nearfall.

Lutjelusche put together a 17-0 technical fall and a pin in 1 minute, 20 seconds to get to the finals. Ryan Stusse Jr. of Battle Creek beat him by 9-0 major decision.

Stenger picked up two first-period pins then lost Ely Olberding, a two-time state medal winner, 8-5. Stenger reversed Olberding's opening takedown and scored three nearfall points but Olberding found his own reversal. Up 5-4 after the first, Stenger was reversed at the start of the second and taken down at the start of the third.

"Andon started out and had him on his back, but that was kind of the first match where Andon had to go the distance," coach Bargen said. "You could tell; it looked like Olberding was in better shape."

Owen Bargen won by pin in 1:07 and in just 19 seconds then won in the semis 3-0 on a first-period takedown and a second-period escape. He led 4-2 in the third of his title match against Barret Brandt and was in on a wing working for a turn when the referee whistled a second, controversial stalling call on Bargen and awarded Brandt the point. Brandt then reversed with 14 seconds left in the match and added two nearfall points seven seconds later.

"We kind of dominated the match for the first 5 and 1/2 minutes then didn't respond well to adversity," coach Bargen said. "We kind of got in a scramble, lost the scramble and lost the match. That was a hard one to take."

Ternus won by pin in 1:21 and led 8-2 in the semis before an escape and a takedown by Milford's Hunter Oborny closed it to an 8-5 final score. Logan View's Logan Booth led Ternus 7-2 after the first period in the title match and 9-4 after two. Ternus reversed wiht 15 seconds left in the match but couldn't make anything of it and lost 12-7.

"(Ternus) fell behind early, kind of battled back but Booth is a stud," coach Bargen said. "He's just hard to score on, hard to move. Giving up a nearfall early dug a hole too deep to get out of."

Yordi Dominguez was the only other medal winner when he went 3-2 at 160 pounds and was fourth.

Lakeview was also missing two from the lineup but was nearly the runner-up regardless. Overall, it was a performance that, with a few different breaks here or there, the Vikings are in in second.

"It was one of those days where, yeah, we left with a bad taste in our mouth," coach Bargen said. "But we had a lot of good wrestling in there. We've got to finish, get in better shape and not let a call against us affect how we're wrestling. We've got to keep our heads."

