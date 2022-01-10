Lakeview wrestling perfect at Tri-County Duals

If Lakeview wrestling can make it back to the state duals, it'll no doubt look back on its trip to DeWitt as possibly the weekend that made it possible.

Seven Vikings had a perfect record and Lakeview was an unbeaten 9-0 at the Tri-County Duals over two days of action on Friday and Saturday. Lakeview won the team title and put together more wins at a dual tournament, according to coach Jeff Bargen, than the program likely every has in its five decades of history.

Levi Lutjelusche, Andon Stenger, Owen Bargen, Hayden Johnston, Mason Tenski, Jose Castro and Landon Ternus all went unbeaten. Lutjelusche, Stenger, Johnston and Ternus were 9-0. Tenski started 4-0 but was unable to go Saturday. Castro stepped in for him and kept the momentum rolling with a 5-0 performance.

Stenger, Bargen and Johnston won the most head-to-head matches. Each of those three went 6-0. Seven total Vikings won five or more head-to-head matches.

Lakeview started with its two most important win. Friday included a 45-29 victory against Fillmore Central. The Vikings won each of the other eight duals by more than 30 points.

"It puts us in a good position; we still have quite a bit to go," coach Jeff Bargen said. "This weekend definitely put us in a good position. ... It was a fun, team atmosphere."

Lakeview found out out upon arrival that it started with Fillmore Central. Considering the other nine teams in attendance, that appeared to be set for a Saturday matchup.

But while the Panthers offered a stiff early test, the Vikings were up to the challenge. They went 9-5 overall and seized control starting at 160 pounds with sophomore Yordi Dominguez. Dominguez put together a 5-1 win and started a run of five Lakeview wins in a row.

The dual score was 23-18 for Fillmore Central at that point when Dominguez scored three on a 5-1 decision then Miguel Cullum, Tenski, Sebastian De La Cruz and Ternus all posted six-point pins.

Lakeview wasn't legitimately challenged again until a 56-22 win over Republic County (Kansas) on Saturday. The rest of Friday included a 76-3 win over Auburn, 75-6 victory against Centura and 62-12 win over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

Lakeview beat Albany (Missouri) 78-4 then opened the dual against Republic County with five wins in the first seven matches. It was 20-12 when the Warriors gave away 24 points on four straight forfeits. Republic County had the better of the head-to-head matches 4-2, but gave away 48 points on open weight classes.

Saturday ended with an 81-0 win over Meridian, 78-6 victory against Weeping Water and 63-6 win over Tri County.

Lutjelusche (106 pounds) accepted seven forfeits to go with two first-period pins. Stenger (126) won his half-dozen all by pin and none that lasted longer than 43 seconds.

Bargen (138) had four pins and two decisions, 8-3 and 7-1. Johnston (145) earned three pins, a 17-2 technical fall, 3-2 win and 7-0 win. Miguel Cullum (170) was 6-2 with five pins, a 5-1 decision, a loss by pin and another in a tough 4-3 decision. Landon Maschmeier (132) went 5-1 with three pins and a pinfall loss to Class C No. 1 Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central.

Dominguez (160) was also 5-1 with one pin and five matches that went the distance. He won by decisions of 9-2, 5-1, 4-0 and 4-2 and lost 3-1 to 13-6 Brad Hall of Auburn by 3-1 decision. Brock Mahoney (152) went 5-2 with five pinfall wins and two pinfall losses.

Every Viking but two had a wining head-to-head record. Most valuable were the ones for Dominguez, Mahoney and Cullum. That trio have had positive starts to the season but would also admit they're probably behind where they expected to be at this point.

Mahoney wrestled for gold at home, was seventh at Holdrege and 2-2 at Logan View. Dominguez went 2-2 at the Lakeview Invite, was fourth at Holdrege and fourth at Logan View. Cullum was sixth at home, fifth at Holdrege and split four matches at Logan View.

Castro went 0-2 at Logan View in his only two matches prior to Saturday.

"I was really proud of the team effort, the way they had each other's back and how they competed for one another," coach Bargen said. "The way (Castro) went out there and wrestled, it kind of rubbed off on the whole team. You could tell the guys were excited not only for him but for what it meant to the team."

