Lakeview wrestling seeks to wash out sour taste from state

Lakeview wrestling has recently started a new tradition. After some lean years with just a handful of guys at state, the program has produced at least seven in each of the past four years.

Each of those trips to Omaha have included multiple medal winners and, a few years back, two in the finals. It's the kind of consistency Lakeview has been in search of for decades.

But there's no doubt last season left a bad taste in the Vikings' collective mouth when five of seven state qualifiers were eliminated on the first day. Normally, six would have hung around another day and had a chance to regroup. But in a condensed schedule, those who lost or split their opening matches were back out on the mat for a third time.

Maybe an extra day wouldn't have changed any of the outcomes, but it would have had a more positive emotional effect than seeing five guys sent back home. It seemed like it was all over before it even started.

That one of them was a senior leader who ranked among the most accomplished guys in program history didn't help the cause.

"That was really tough. We had some high hopes of bringing home quite a few medals. We had a bunch of guys who were right on the cusp that we knew would have to wrestle well to get there. That first day when the second round started, sometimes you just get stuck on the wrong side of the momentum," coach Jeff Bargen said. "We just couldn't get out of that rut that day."

Logan Jaixen, Kevin Dominguez and Austen Smith were the seniors in the group. Jaixen had won more than 130 matches in his career and was coming off a fifth-place medal as a sophomore. He had dreams of ending the state title drought that's been in place for a generation then lost in the first round. He recovered in consolations but then saw his career end just a little over an hour later.

Dominguez was a two-time state qualifier who had been a regular in the lineup for a few years. Smith was one of the two lone survivors.

Joining them were Owen Bargen, Andon Stenger, Hayden Johnston and Landon Ternus.

Bargen, Johnston and Ternus joined Jaixen and Dominguez as day one losers. Stenger fought back from a first-round loss and won four in a row on his way to the bronze-medal match and fourth place. Smith won his opener, lost in the quarterfinals then went 3-1 for fifth place.

Bargen, Johnston and Ternus return looking for more. So, too, is Stenger after, perhaps, suffering through some early nerves that cost him the first match.

Each of those who returns could dwell on how tough that first day was, but there's also an opportunity to look at the examples set by Stenger and Smith.

"They both had tough setbacks on day one then really brought it the next day," coach Bargen said. "They really regrouped and won some big matches. Both avenged losses from earlier in the year to get on the medal stand. I was really proud of the way they finished."

That's the sort of example Bargen wants the team to draw from as it prepares to take the mat Friday for the annual Lakeview Invite. The Vikings have nine of the 12 back they sent to the district meet and figure to have their strongest part of the lineup in the middle weights.

Starting with Stenger at 126 pounds, Johnston wrestled last year at 145 and went 17-13, Brock Mahoney was 14-15 at 152 and Dominguez was 15-22 at 160. Although none of those records are particularly impressive, each dealt with injuries and irregular stretches in and out of the lineup.

Johnston and Mahoney started the season on the sidelines and missed the Lakeview Invite. Mahoney came back and put together a season that included four third-place matches and an appearance in the Central Conference 152 title match. Johnston missed the Logan View Invite in December and the Platteview dual in mid January. Dominguez suffered mostly from rookie mistakes but showed potential by wrestling for third three times and making it to the district title match.

Noah Wyatt, Pablo Tellez, Landon Maschmeier Fabian Recinos, Miguel Cullum, Juan Rodriguez, Erick Bello and Lyle Kudron all either started or finished on varsity, or in some cases, filled in for injured teammates.

Owen Bargen went 34-12 and wrestled for championships at three tournaments but came up short. Ternus was 32-12, four times wrestled for a title and won gold at Madison.

"You've really got to narrow your focus. I think we had a couple guys feeling some pressure last year who were caught looking big picture," coach Bargen said about the state tournament performance. "I know if we had to do it all over again we'd focus on the moment, the task at hand. So, for a lot of these guys its lessons learned."

The Vikings were 8-5 in dual competition, won their home invite for the fourth year in a row, won at Madison and the Central Tournament, finished second at Logan View and Ashland-Greenwood and third in Schuyler.

Lakeview figures to have an option at every weight class. Sophomore Levi Lutjelusche, who wrestled four varsity matches, and freshman Eli Pilakowski, might crack the lineup as well.

From 138 to 195, other than at 152, the Vikings have at least two options at every weight class.

"It's going to be a fun ride to see how this team develops," coach Bargen said. "At lot of these guys were in junior high or were part of those teams when we started this run. They're carrying the torch. It's not going to be easy. Class B is crazy this year; it might be as deep as its ever been, and our district is a really deep district. We know we've got our work cut out for us, but again, you've just got to dial in on what's in front of you."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

