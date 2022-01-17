Lakeview Wrestling: Stenger celebrates a bittersweet milestone

Lakeview's Andon Stenger will never forget Saturday in Schuyler. The senior became the latest Viking to join the 100-win club.

Although more have joined recently, there are still fewer than 10 members of the club in program history. No matter what happens the rest of the way, Stenger has a state medal and hit the century mark. He already has more achievements to his credit than 98% of anyone else who's ever been a part of the program.

Unfortunately, this latest accomplishment comes with a hint of disappointment. Stenger reached the 100-win club then suffered a loss in the 126-pound title match - just his second loss of the season.

Stenger's overall results were somewhat the story of the team overall - a lot to like but a few shortcomings that left Lakeview hungry to get back on the mat again.

The Vikings were fourth out of 13 in the team standings - the first time in the last two years they failed to finish top three. However, it was also a loaded tournament that included Class B No. 1 Bennington, No. 10 Scottsbluff and Class C No. 1 Aquinas. That was the order of the top three.

Stenger was the only Lakeview representative in the finals. The Vikings came home with nine medals overall.

"I did not like the way I wrestled at the very end. I did all right. I was proving myself in the beginning, but that last match was not my match at all," Stenger said. "I'll work even harder in practice now. Now I know what I've got to do, who I've got to compete with, and hopefully I'll see him in the finals."

Stenger had won 14 in a row before suffering an 8-2 defeat Saturday to 27-1 Kyler Lauridsen of Bennington. Lauridsen led 4-1 after the first thanks to two takedowns. He added one each in the second and third. Stenger managed an escape in the second but never scored an offensive point.

Leading up to the title match, he pinned one opponent in 36 seconds and another in 50.

Lakeview went 5-6 overall in its final matches and was just 4-9 in the quarterfinals.

Junior Owen Bargen pinned his first opponent at 138 pounds but fell behind Class C No. 2 Hunter Vandenberg 12-0 and was pinned in the third period. He lost again in the next round 6-2 before closing the day with a win in the fifth-place match by first-period fall.

Senior Brock Mahoney won twice by pin but then ran into Class C No. 1 and unbeaten Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic in the 152-pound tournament. Nickolite was up 6-1 in the second when he completed a pin. Mahoney won by pin again but then lost by fall to Adrian Navarete of Lexington in the bronze medal match.

Junior Landon Ternus won his first match by pin, and led 5-2 in the semifinals over No. 3 Reilly Miller of Aquinas. But Miller scored a takedown with 25 seconds left in the second and converted it into a pin eight seconds later. Ternus responded with two pins and a bronze medal.

Levi Lutjelusche (106) lost his first match but went 2-2 and was fifth. Landon Maschmeier (132) followed the same path and was also fifth. Hayden Johnston (145) lost in the quarterfinals, won three in a row then dropped the third-place match. Bennington's Hunter Anderson beat him both times 8-3 and 7-2.

Yordi Dominguez (160) was 3-2 and in the fifth-place match but had met his match limit and accepted sixth. Fabian Recinos (182) won two of his first three but lost his last two and was sixth.

In addition to three ranked teams the tournament also featured 31 rated wrestlers, according to the coaches association.

"This was a tough test. There's a lot of great wrestlers here. It's a deep tournament," coach Jeff Bargen said. "I thought we had some good fight in us, but when we wrestle this type of competition, we definitely have some positions we need to work on, even some match strategy stuff. It's going to be a good measuring stick for us. I'm going to tell the team tonight, 'We needed this.'"

