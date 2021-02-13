Lakeview's last state champ left no doubt

"It was definitely motivating because I had beaten that guy twice that year. He was a senior, I beat him twice, but he beat me when it mattered," Jenny remembered. "That started a fire. I worked out pretty hard that summer. I wasn't going to let that one match slip away."

This is the part of the story where defining terms is a necessity. Every wrestler that loses a championship match will rededicate himself the next year. Most spend more time in the room, in the weight room, taking laps, going to wrestling camps and finding other ways to stay fit.

Those are the normal methods of working out "pretty hard." Jenny's definition was quite different.

"It was all business. It was not fun. I put a lot of pressure and stress on myself, not from other people, but on myself," he said. "The only thing that was going to make me happy was a state championship."

Jenny woke up early and went to school at 6 a.m. and ran in the hallways. In the afternoon he had regular practice with the team. He came home and started a third training session about 9:30. Covered in layer upon layer of sweatshirts and sweatpants, he'd go outside and run through the snow. He had stairs, jumping jacks and a whole routine he completed before bed.

