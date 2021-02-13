Lakeview's last state champ left no doubt

Steve Jenny is no stranger to hard work. The media campaign he's launched to promote his real estate business is testament to that. You've likely seen his face all over town. By now, the 'Believe in Steve' motto is a part of the local culture.
For those who knew him more than two decades ago, it comes at no surprise how much time and effort Jenny has put into his career. When he was a wrestler at Lakeview, he was obsessed.
His methods weren't for everyone, and in this day and age, not a single coach or medical professional would suggest following his path. But 21 years later, he still stands alone as the last state champion produced by Lakeview wrestling.
Other Vikings have had opportunities, specifically, three title matches between 2018 and 2019. But since Jenny, all have come up short.
Lakeview takes to the mat Saturday at Schuyler with 12 wrestlers seeking to complete their dreams and qualify for the state tournament. For most, extending the dream to next week in Omaha and a match on Saturday night is a bridge too far. Championships rarely happen on a whim or a fluke. The right to stand on top of the podium at state is one earned through more hours of training than can be properly calculated.
Steven Jenny understood that proposition. When he started on his journey toward a 1995 gold medal, he made sure to leave no doubt.
"I just felt so good for that kid because I knew he put the time and effort into it that it took to become a state champion," former Lakeview assistant Terry Wojcik said. "It was an accumulation of all his work. It was a final crescendo. I couldn't have been more proud of a kid. He made Lakeview proud and he made his parents proud."
Wojcik assisted on the staff of Dave Prokesh. That duo saw dozens of guys come in and out of the program over the years; few have been as memorable as Jenny.
Prokesh was himself a Lakeview wrestler who went to state. He came away empty-handed. Jenny finished his career with three medals - a gold, silver and fourth-place.
"Steve was, boy, how do you sum it up," Prokesh said, searching for the words to properly describe his former wrestler. "He was the prototype of a champion. It wasn't a fluke. He was just such a worker, determined, disciplined. He did things right, and he did what he was supposed to. His work ethic and attention to detail was second to none."
Wojcik drove the young Jenny around in the summertime to freestyle practice in Albion, a tournament in Scottsbluff and other events. Regardless of who was across the mat, Wojcik said Jenny was never intimidated. He beat a former champ out at Scottsbluff and opened up the eyes of several coaches in attendance who had little thought for a guy from Lakeview.
"A lot of kids didn't have the drive that he had," Wojcik remembered. "If you just gave him a little encouragement, he would take it and run with it."
Jenny started in the sport in part because his brother and cousins had already taken to the mat. At the time, youth sports opportunities weren't nearly as widespread as they are now. Plus, wrestling gave him the chance to get out of work at the farm.
As a fifth grader, he won a state title. After that, it wasn't hard to think ahead to more and commit to a strenuous training regimen.
Regardless, Jenny showed up to the first day of practice as a freshman not exactly an imposing figure. He weighed 87 pounds and had to start eating in addition to practicing. The minimum weight limit was 93 pounds. While teammates were stressing about finding ways to cut weight, Jenny was stuffing his face.
But if his size and stature made him forgettable, his talent forced Prokesh, Wojcik and teammates to stand up and take notice.
"He looked like he had the potential, no question," Prokesh said. "He came in weighing about 90 pounds and still won 20 matches which, back then, was the standard."
Jenny's rookie year he made the varsity roster and came up one win short of state. As a sophomore, he had increased to 103 pounds, made a run to the title match but came up short to an opponent he had beaten three times earlier in the year. After that, everything changed.
"It was definitely motivating because I had beaten that guy twice that year. He was a senior, I beat him twice, but he beat me when it mattered," Jenny remembered. "That started a fire. I worked out pretty hard that summer. I wasn't going to let that one match slip away."
This is the part of the story where defining terms is a necessity. Every wrestler that loses a championship match will rededicate himself the next year. Most spend more time in the room, in the weight room, taking laps, going to wrestling camps and finding other ways to stay fit.
Those are the normal methods of working out "pretty hard." Jenny's definition was quite different.
"It was all business. It was not fun. I put a lot of pressure and stress on myself, not from other people, but on myself," he said. "The only thing that was going to make me happy was a state championship."
Jenny woke up early and went to school at 6 a.m. and ran in the hallways. In the afternoon he had regular practice with the team. He came home and started a third training session about 9:30. Covered in layer upon layer of sweatshirts and sweatpants, he'd go outside and run through the snow. He had stairs, jumping jacks and a whole routine he completed before bed.
"He showed me a video of him peeling off all these shirts, it was about 10 or 12 sweatshirts. He looked like the Michelin tire guy with all that stuff on him," Wojcik said. "He really wanted to do it for him, but he also, a little bit, I think, didn't want to disappoint me. I think that had to do with me always reminding the guys that they had to do more if they wanted to be a champion. He took that and ran with that, and he made the most of it. He did a lot of it on his own. I didn't have to push him too hard. He made me look good, but he was the one who did it."
Jenny wasn't aware that he was probably overtraining himself. Looking back on it now, he realizes his parents thought he was a little bit nuts. There are videos of him removing his layers in a process that typically took 15 minutes once the sweat had built up and began to cling to his skin and the clothing.
He had two sets of gear to train in. After he finished, he hung one set on the banister leading downstairs and used the other the next day. Given a day to dry out, he'd alternate between the two. Eventually, each set found the wash, though not right away.
"It was stinky," Jenny said. "My mom would usually come down and say, 'I can't handle this anymore.'"
It was a five-day-a-week program. He rested on Friday, the day before tournaments, and typically wouldn't work out more after an event. But sometimes he didn't get enough out of competition. Thus, that night he was back on the farm in 10 to 15 layers of sweats.
Jenny made his way to state at the Devaney Center 32-0 and seeded fourth in the 106-pound bracket. He defeated Brock Frohling of Conestoga in the first round by second period pin, took down Justin Huggins of Ainsworth by another pin in the middle period then won in the semifinals over 20-1 Ryan Roberts of Valley 3-1. His championship opponent was 26-5 Aaron Danner of Ashland Greenwood. Jenny caught Danner in a shot and had him turned but couldn't quite complete the fall. The five points he earned from that counter were enough to lead to a 6-2 victory.
"Coach Wojcik and I were extremely excited to see that happen, and you want to see that happen for a kid like that," Prokesh said. "A state championship and all the glory that comes with it are meant for those kind of people who make that kind of commitment and that kind of sacrifice."
Jenny enjoys that moment now and enjoyed it then, it just took a little time to do so.
"It was more of a relief. Most people jump around. I went and kneeled down and I prayed," Jenny said. "Most people run and jump in their coaches' arms. I just came over and hugged them out of relief. I'm done. I don't have to do this anymore."
Jenny came up just short of becoming the first, and at this point what would have been, the only back-to-back Lakeview champion as a senior. He was 31-2, wrestling at 119 pounds and won two matches before meeting Danner again, this time in the semis. The two knocked heads, Jenny's headgear flipped up and cut him deep enough he required 12 stitches.
Rob Marshall, one of the current Columbus High athletic trainers assigned to CHS by Columbus Community Hospital, was on the floor of Devaney that day in the early days of his time with the Discoverers and part of the group attending to Jenny. In 1996, there was no five-minute blood time. By the time Marshall and his colleagues had stopped the blood and the match finished, it had elapsed 47 minutes.
By that point, he had lost enough blood he doesn't fully recall the match. He lost 3-1 to Danner but raised his hand as if he had won. He was instructed to go see the trainer and did so, but in haze and by cutting through all the other mats in a direct line across the arena floor, interrupting other matches.
Jenny recovered enough to win 4-3 in the consolation finals but still wasn't 100%. He lost 4-3 in the third place match.
The wrestler he lost to for fourth, Joe Ledesma of Boys Town, was third at Jenny's district meet. The champion, freshman Jason Sheard of Omaha Gross, was the runner-up. Jenny had defeated both just the week before on his way to the district title.
Does coming up short of a double gold still bother him to this day?
"It definitely does," Jenny said. "That would have been a great accomplishment."
Jenny went on to wrestle at Dana College, changed his workout routine and was seventh at the national tournament his freshman year. But while he had scaled back the frequency of his training, he still hit it just as hard in terms of intensity. At that point, he said his body was beginning to "fall apart" probably because of what he had put himself through for two years and a little longer.
He had to have his knee scoped as a sophomore when he was rated second in the nation. Rehab had him back at nationals, but he fell one match short of a medal. As a junior, he had mono for about five months because he kept trying to come back too soon. He'd wrestle then have pain. Jenny was told if he kept it up, his appendix would burst.
Before his senior year, he had gone to basic training as part of joining the National Guard. At basic training, he gained 33 pounds. Yes, that's an accurate figure. Basic is where everyone else trims down to size. For Jenny, what he had put himself through made the Army's program a walk in the park.
He returned to campus and wrestled at 160 but didn't have the strength to compete in that division. He went to nationals one final time, but his wrestling career came to a close without much fanfare.
After college he worked at Cargill and considered a career in physical therapy before being called up overseas to Kuwait. He was part of the transportation company housed in Columbus and served one day short of a full year in the Middle East, driving at night as part of mile-long convoys in Iraq.
He reached 20 years of service in the National Guard last April and has been selling homes in the area for the past seven years.
Looking back on it now, he said he probably shouldn't have taken wrestling so seriously. Twenty-one years after the fact, his title only rarely comes up in conversation. Perhaps if Lakeview had produced another champion since then, he'd be part of a list that gets brought up more often.
Being the last one is a neat fact, but Jenny hasn't wanted to hold that distinction for this long. He sees promise and potential in the program under the leadership of coach Jeff Bargen and is ready to step aside and let someone else become the last Viking to win a state championship.
"It was pretty cool to be the one for a while, but I would like to see Lakeview enjoy more success," he said. "Having a state champion kind of brings people in. They see a champion and they want to be like that. But for me, it's time for that time to be over."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.