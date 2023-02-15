Lakeview senior Landon Ternus is looking to make school history at the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Championships beginning Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Ternus enters the state tournament with a perfect 41-0 record at 220 pounds this season. He is one of 16 wrestlers in all four classes with an undefeated record and one of just five in Class B without a loss.

If Ternus finished atop the podium, he would be the first Lakeview state champion since Steven Jenny completed an undefeated season in 1995.

Despite the spotlight being on him, the senior isn't letting it overwhelm him.

"I guess realistically everyone's like standing by and saying he has an undefeated season going on, so they're all worried about what if he blows and something like that," Ternus said. "I'm not worried about that. I'm just going to wrestle my best."

Of his 41 wins, 27 have come via falls. The senior posted 63 takedowns, 20 three-point nearfalls and 15 two-point nearfalls. Ternus, after earning a bronze medal last year, is looking to finish atop the podium.

"We've put all this work throughout the season and I feel like we get finally get the payout," Ternus said.

Owen Bargen is on the same mission as Ternus. After securing a sixth place medal last season, the senior is 43-3 this season looking to win a state title of his own.

He posted one fewer pin than Ternus and led all Vikings with 83 takedowns.

"I want to get to that state finals match, give myself a chance to win the state title," Bargen said. "Nothing comes easy. Just got to go grind and see how things shake up. Anything can happen at state."

Levi Lutjelusche experienced the bright lights of Omaha as a sophomore last year. Through an up-and-down season, the junior punched his ticket to state in a tough district meet and returns to state with a 33-17 record.

"I feel having gone that first time, you know what it's like," Lutjelusche said. "You know how it's going to be, how loud the crowd is going to be. It really got yourself accustomed to that and you know how to handle it."

Four Vikings will make their debuts at state with senior Miguel Cullum, juniors Yordi Dominguez and Gerber Recinos and sophomore Sebastian De La Cruz.

Cullum wrestled at 170 pounds last season and lost in the heartbreak round at districts. The senior worked hard, cutting to 152 and totaling 42 wins to go with just eight losses winning his consolation semifinal at districts Saturday.

"It was pretty sweet being able to break through because like all these other past years I haven't. Just because this year I really believed in it and believed that it was my turn," Cullum said. "I prepared myself for the whole season just to come here and not being able to qualify for state, I feel like I would've thrown everything in the trash. That's what really helped me get through the heartbreak round."

Dominguez took a huge jump forward this season, going from 30 wins a season ago to 40 this season in 43 matches. The junior broke through at districts, placing third on Saturday after his season ended in the consolation third round and consolation semifinals the previous two years.

"I feel really excited. I think it's a sweet feeling, but I also feel I belong here," Dominguez said. "I've worked really hard to be here. I think I belonged there a while ago, so I'm just really excited."

Recinos and De La Cruz both worked their way into varsity roles after competing on JV last season.

Recinos placed fourth at districts and won 35 matches this year. He recorded a team-high 28 reversals to go with 53 takedowns. The junior praised his coaches for helping him to get to state.

"For me, it's my first time," Recinos said. "I want to go there and wrestle hard, but not be satisfied with just making it to state. I'm going to try and come back with a medal."

De La Cruz posted a strong second half of the season, medaling in his final five tournaments. The sophomore placed fourth at districts winning three straight consolation matches to secure his spot at state.

"I feel like the coaches really helped me improve as a person and really find out where I should be and really gave me the extra confidence I really needed to step up this year," De La Cruz said.

The Lakeview girls wrestling team will feature one of the largest contingencies with five wrestlers qualifying.

Lacy Lemburg is the lone returning state qualifier for the Lady Vikes. After securing bronze a year ago, the sophomore won her second district title and heads to Omaha as one of the favorites at 120 with a 34-2 record.

"I really hope it's (momentum) my favor. My bracket is looking pretty favorable," Lemburg said. "Last year, it wasn't really on my side but I pushed through it anyways. I'm just really happy with the support I've had this year from friends, family, everybody."

The four teammates joining Lemburg will make their debut on the biggest stage.

Libby Held and Morgan Finecy fell short of state last year. Both broke through after tough semifinal defeats in the heartbreak round at districts two weeks ago.

Libby posted a 25-13 record and won 11 of her final 15 matches. She finished with pins in 24 of her 25 victories. The junior said her confidence has grown this season.

"My goal is to not really look too far in my matches and not playing them ahead and just wrestle my match and wrestle my best," Libby said. "I really have a problem of getting myself anxious before my match, so I'm going to try not to do that."

Finecy heads to Omaha with a 29-10 record and scored the second most team points on Lakeview with 138. She recorded 36 takedowns, 12 escapes and nine reversals. The junior pinned 23 opponents.

"I'm pretty excited. I'm really excited to get down there and go show what I got in front of the whole state of Nebraska," Finecy said. "Nebraska is a really good state tournament."

Callie Held and Elli Berkeland's first season on the team ends in Omaha. Callie tallied 41 takedowns, the second most on the team, to go with a team-high 39 escapes.

"I did not expect to get this far just coming in for a first-year freshman," Callie said. "My only goal was just to win a match, get better on my feet and get good endurance on the mat."

The freshman along with her sister Libby described what it means for both of them to compete at state.

"It was actually pretty exciting. After each of our district matches when we made it to state, we just ran up to each other and hugged each other," Libby said. "It's going to be pretty exciting. It's something most sisters can't say they did, so that's pretty special."

Berkeland said she didn't expect this type of success this season. The freshman went 22-17 this season and placed fourth at districts. She totaled 37 takedowns and 26 escapes.

"My goal was to get better throughout the whole season and I definitely did," Berkeland said. "I'm excited to show everyone what I got at state and how I can do."

After qualifying just two wrestlers to state, the Lady Vikes have increased the standard of the program. They hope their trip to state inspires other girls to join the team.

"I think our coaches have done a really good job of just wrestling out here at Lakeview and just really supporting us," Finecy said. "Obviously with us going to state, it obviously gives a good morale for our team. I hope one gets an incoming freshman or just some new underclassmen to get out here and get on the mat."